Ryan Grech: ‘No matter the plans... everything can change in the blink of an eye’

The conservation architect from Birzebbuga doubles as a singer with a with a great passion for song-writing. A dreamer and a lover of travelling, always eager to experience new cultures, good food and exciting adventures, Ryan Grech is a firm believer in the importance of seeking quality help for good mental well-being.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing I do in the morning is drink some water or tea (depending on the time of year), and take my vitamins.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mother has always taught me to believe that I can do anything I put my mind to, with hard work and dedication – and to never give up.

What do you never leave the house without?

During the past year the face mask has been the most important item to never leave the house without, but my phone would be a close second.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Loyal, caring and, as of late, spontaneous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My greatest personal achievement so far is completing my architecture studies and obtaining my warrant.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Psychological thriller films.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

No matter what plans you may make in life, everything can change in the blink of an eye, so it is important to embrace the moment and live the now, instead of waiting around for the right opportunity to come along.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop and music recording equipment.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

The one thing I wish to tell my younger self is that, doing your best is an achievement in itself, even when it does not seem like it is enough.

Who’s your inspiration?

My greatest inspiration comes from both of my hard-working parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge in life is to constantly work hard on maintaining a positive mental state.

If you weren’t an architect, what would you be doing?

If I were not working in architecture, I would probably pursue a career in music full-time, possibly as a songwriter and music producer. A chef is also something I would consider.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

If I had to pick just one person, it would probably be John Lennon, the conversation would be endless.

What’s your worst habit?

Over-thinking is definitely my worst habit.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

My drunk self is perhaps less shy – depending on my current mood, it may range from a goofy interpretive dancer with poor coordination skills, to a loopy conversationalist fighting through an uncontrollable giggling fit.

Who would you have play you in a film?

It would have to be the most successful audition between Matt Bomer, Penn Badgley, and Jared Leto, as I know that apart from being incredible actors, they can also sing brilliantly.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I dislike selfish people, especially those who act entitled.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

A somewhat disturbing notion to think about, however Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve is coming to mind.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My piano – I could not live without it.

What is your earliest memory?

I remember childhood memories, swimming in summer with my cousins and grandparents down by the beach in Birzebbuga.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cried happy tears while watching Friends: The Reunion - it brought back an array of emotions, recalling different moments from the series, reliving them with such fond characters – it will always be my favourite TV series.

Who would you most like to meet?

The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S., especially Lisa Kudrow.

What’s your favourite food?

Italian and Mediterranean cuisine are surely my favourites – my top dish would be a good plateful of spaghetti carbonara.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I admire people who strive to make a solid difference in this world, Neil Agius is a great example.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 60s-70s were a great time for music with the rise of so many great artists and bands, such as The Beatles, Queen, Michael Jackson, and so forth.

What book are you reading right now?

I am currently reading The Spy by Paolo Coelho.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be fearless.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

The list is endless, but if I truly had to pick one it would be to travel the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Ry X is my favourite artist, whom I constantly listen to.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Lately I am enjoying listening to Rüfüs Du Sol’s Live at Joshua Tree album.