Nadine Cuschieri: ‘Never change for anyone or anything’

Newly-crowned Mrs Malta 2021 Nadine Cuschieri is an art psychotherapist. Formerly, Mrs Rabat is the mother of a five-year-old son and is now looking forward to using her win to create awareness about important social and environmental issues as well as raise funds to help charities related to mental health.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check the time to see if I have another five minutes I can snooze to, and take the opportunity to spend a couple of minutes to set my positive intentions for the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To never change for anyone or anything and to always be myself.

What do you never leave the house without?

House keys… but second in line would definitely be my phone. I have too many things sorted within it, I can connect to others, it holds memories and I can even pay with it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Genuine, passionate, creative.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Apart from creating my own family and raising my own kid, getting my Art Psychotherapy Master’s degree was a huge achievement. However, I find it hard not to mention my latest achievement of becoming Mrs Malta 2021.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Shopping till I drop and then eating a huge Sicilian pistachio ice cream.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I used to ask “why me?” when very bad things happen to me. Now I learned to say why not. I am nothing more special than anyone, I take the opportunity to learn from all my life circumstances good or bad. In this way I feel I keep working on myself to be the best version of myself that I can be.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My wedding dress.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That life will work out.

Who’s your inspiration?

I don’t have a specific person, but I get a lot of inspiration from practical philosophical concepts as they teach me to live life according to the right principles.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Overcoming self-doubt, and it’s still a work in progress.

If you weren’t an art psychotherapist, what would you be doing?

Designing outfits and jewellery or making art.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I really do. I am a very spiritual person and I trust that we are part of something so much bigger than what we think and beyond how we behave in our daily life. Believing in God and all the names given to refer to this immense power, helps me to give meaning to events and to live my life with purpose.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Sigmund Freud.

What’s your worst habit?

Not clearing up immediately after I finish something.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Funny and won’t stop laughing my heart out.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman actress.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Emotional manipulation.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

It’s an oldie but a super powerful song for me – Sempre by Elisa.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My home.

What is your earliest memory?

I was about four years old and I was in hospital with my sister; we had done our tonsillectomy together. I remember myself rebelling against eating meat and negotiating my way to drinking the apple purée my mum had made for us instead. Just a side-note… I managed.

When did you last cry, and why?

I think it was about five weeks ago when I expressed my hurt after feeling emotionally manipulated in a situation. I am honoured to have been held by some very dear friends.

Who would you most like to meet?

Harrison Ford. Such an icon who starred in so many childhood movies like Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Meeting him would be epic.

What’s your favourite food?

Mediterranean food, especially when presented in a nice platter filled with fresh vegetables, fruits, cheeses, dips and a really nice red wine.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Tan France from Next in Fashion.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1920s, a time which brought about the reinvention and design of fashion, art, furniture, buildings and is today considered an era of glamour, social and technological progress.

What book are you reading right now?

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I’m not original is saying this, but recently read it in a book by Brita Fernandez Schmidt and I loved it, I would like to own the power to inspire others to goodness towards each other and earth, to not be scared to be who we are and that we can all help each other in achieving our personal best versions.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world and see the whales and swim with a manta ray.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Songs like Aerosmith’s Pink, Fire Ball and Happy.