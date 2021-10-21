Cherylis: ‘No matter how hard it gets, there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel’

Cherylis is a Maltese singer and winner of the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza 2021. She was also first runner-up at L-Għanja tal-Poplu 2019 and a finalist in the Malta Eurovision 2018 with ‘Breaking Point’. Cherylis recently released her new single, ‘Nifs’.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Kiss my partner and my dogs good morning.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Whatever life throws at you, never give up!

What do you never leave the house without?

My home/car keys, mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Outgoing, humble, honest.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My professional and my singing career.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Having a sit down after a long day, and eating white chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

No matter how hard it gets, there will always be a light at the end of the tunnel.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Definitely has to be my house.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life is short, to enjoy each moment no matter now hard or easy it might seem as each moment spend living is a lesson learnt.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mum, she is amazing. I hope to be at least half the woman she is!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Balancing work with personal life is a daily struggle but grieving has also been a challenge. It is a very hard process for myself to go through.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

I would have taken acting more professionally.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

It would either be my nanna or nannu for sure.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Funnier and more honest than usual.

Who would you have play you in a film?

There are too many actresses I enjoy watching. So this would have to be a thorough audition process.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Two-faced individuals.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Gospel Music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Has to be my house.

What is your earliest memory?

First day of school.

When did you last cry, and why?

When I heard the product of an original song I wrote alongside some top-notch music geniuses.

Who would you most like to meet?

My favourite artist, Jessie J.

What’s your favourite food?

Steak.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Michelle Obama.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to when my nanna and nannu were young, so back to the 40s.

What book are you reading right now?

The new Rizzoli and Isles’ thriller ‘Die Again’.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To read minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel as much as I can.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Modern pop.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I mostly sing, but if I am listening to songs, it’s got to be anything by Jessie J.