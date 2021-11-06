Alex Attard: ‘There are no problems. Only indecisions’

Blurring the line between document and artistic expression is very often the focus of Malta based photographer Alex Attard. He has had various solo exhibitions one of which, ‘Parallel Existences’, has been published in book form (Kite Group) and awarded the Best Book Production by the Malta National Book Prize. His work has been featured in several high-end shows and projects, including participation in the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale with architects AP Valletta, with whom he also collaborated on group exhibition ‘Reasonable Dreams’ in Paris, the Ostrale 2019 Contemporary Art Biennale in Germany, and the 2015 Mdina Contemporary Art Biennale. His work has been published in various international art and design magazines, and trend -settings platforms. Attard’s latest exhibition ‘Beauty Reimagined’ is currently on at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq until 14 November.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

A cup of coffee or fresh ginger tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There are no problems only indecisions.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys and phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Curious, creative, uncomplicated.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Practising my creativity.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Mousse au Chocolat.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To look forward.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Photography gear.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

What I would want to do when I was older.

Who’s your inspiration?

Photography wise, Irving Penn.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping fit.

If you weren’t a photographer, what would you be doing?

An architect.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in the force.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My parents.

What’s your worst habit?

Not being on time.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Either funny or sleep.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who are two-faced bullshitters.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Comfortable Numb by Pink Floyd.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A very short super-8 film clip showing my parents.

What is your earliest memory?

I must have been around three years old. I was refusing to go to bed as I wanted to watch television, black-and-white at the time, and my father convincing me that when I sleep, I will dream in colour.

When did you last cry, and why?

I did shed a tear at my grand-daughter’s first birthday who lives abroad and who I have never held in my arms yet being unable to travel due to COVID.

Who would you most like to meet?

Leonardo Da Vinci.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta, particularly homemade lasagne

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t have one.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To the future. Somewhere in space.

What book are you reading right now?

‘A Promised Land’ by Barack Obama.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to reading people’s minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Skydiving

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Blues.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Have you ever heard me sing?