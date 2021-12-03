Cher Camilleri: ‘Fake Ophelia’s debut album is on repeat. An impressive local album’

Following the release of her debut single ‘Nibni u Nħott’, singer Cher Camilleri is taking the local music scene by storm. Camilleri’s debut single emerged from a phase in her life occupied by anxiety.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Cuddle my cat.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Feel the fear and do it anyway.

What do you never leave the house without?

Wallet, phone, keys, a pen and a notebook.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Calm, kind and caring.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Always chasing my dreams despite a lot of fears and doubts. And following my gut.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Snoozing my alarm around seven times every morning and convincing myself that all I need is an extra two minutes every single time.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That we should always be kind to one another because we have no idea what people are going through.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My camera.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Some people project their own pain and insecurities onto others. Don’t take anything personal. It’s not about you.

Who’s your inspiration?

My biggest inspiration are people who are unapologetically themselves and those who are not afraid to speak their truth even when scared.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge has been following my dreams despite feeling anxious before everything I do.

If you weren’t a singer/songwriter what would you be doing?

I would be writing scripts and directing my own films. Maybe someday!

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Kate Bush.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastinating!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I become more sociable and cheekier.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Margaret Qualley. I love her after watching Maid!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who feel superior to others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Sufjan Steven’s Fourth of July.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My box of memories. I’ve been filling it up with stuff since I was 10, it includes diaries, photos, notes from friends, tickets etc.

What is your earliest memory?

Stepping on burning charcoal and burning my foot in Gozo when I was 3 years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last Saturday whilst watching a movie called ‘Night comes on’.

Who would you most like to meet?

Interesting and authentic people.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta Carbonara.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jon Mallia. I like to follow his posts and his podcasts.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to the 80s and attend a lot of concerts!

What book are you reading right now?

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility, or teleportation!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Write and direct a film.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Lately, I’ve been listening to Fake Ophelia’s debut album ‘For Love and Light’ on repeat. An impressive local album.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It always depends on the mood, but mainly songs that I know by heart like Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow album, Julee Cruise, Cocteau Twins.