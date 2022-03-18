Peter Galea: ‘Life’s journey and we choose a perspective lens to look at it. It’s never what you think’

Peter Galea has been acting for the past 20 years. He went to a secondary school in England when his father was stationed in the airforce base Brize Norton. Later, when he turned 24, he went to live in Los Angeles for a few years. That’s where his interest in acting started. He stars as Maltese snooker champion Tony Drago in ‘Drago’, at the band club of Società Filarmonica La Valette.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

First I hang from a bar for two minutes then I do a plank for 5 minutes, then I stretch and I take a cold shower.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always do what’s best for you. Follow your instincts.

What do you never leave the house without?

Apart from my clothes I don’t leave the house without money or my mobile phone. And I try not to leave without my sanity.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Understanding. Considerate. Compromising.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

That I am able to remain healthy, mentally, physically and spiritually.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I never feel guilty when I’m feeling pleasure, however, I do feel guilty sometimes when I know that I have so much while there are people who have very little.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life is a journey and we choose a perspective lens to look at it. It’s never what you think.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I am not a materialistic person so I don’t spend a lot of money on things. But I would say that my bicycle is the most expensive.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew where I would end up today.

Who’s your inspiration?

Life itself is inspiring. And ordinary people, like me, doing amazing things, have inspired me along the way.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I had a motorcycle injury and getting back on track has been the most challenging.

If you weren’t an actor what would you be doing?

I don’t know but I guess I would be happy doing any vocation.

Do you believe in God?

I believe there is a god, but different people have different definitions of God. My definition of God is ‘all there is’ – and if your question is, ‘am I religious?’, the answer is no.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I think Marilyn Monroe would be a very interesting and pleasing dinner companion.

What’s your worst habit?

I am trying to quit plucking nose hairs with my fingers. It hurts sometimes.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I don’t drink anymore. But before when I did get drunk, I would try to be in control of my senses. If I see that I am not succeeding, I go to bed.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I think Keanu Reeves. We might have the same demeanour.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I don’t seem to get along well with self-righteous people. They seem to push me away.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

The song ‘Vincent (Starry Starry Night)’ by Don McLean.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Unfortunately I have to say my mobile phone. Nowadays it has become a necessity. Otherwise it would have to be my bicycle.

What is your earliest memory?

I have great memories when I was about five years old running around in the garden of my grandmother.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably not too long ago, watching a movie.

Who would you most like to meet?

There are a lot of people I would like to meet but I think Donald Trump would be a very interesting person to meet. I have a few questions to ask him.

What’s your favourite food?

I always go through phases when it comes to food. Right now my favourite is mild cheddar cheese.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Sadhguru and Dr Berg are two that come to mind.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel back to the Stone Age or even before. Maybe go as far back as Adam and Eve.

What book are you reading right now?

Mostly I read scripts and plays. Otherwise I like to read self-development books.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Definitely healing powers. It would be awesome to put my hand on someone and heal them from anything they deem an ailment.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Before I die I would like to reach the age of 100. I have a bet with a friend...

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I like to play my own music. I play my own songs and some covers with my Ovation guitar.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower I always sing the songs that I’m practicing. Right now it’s the song ‘One’ by Lewis Capaldi.