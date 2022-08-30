Charlotte Carpentier: ‘My most treasured possession? All the birthday cards on my fridge’

Charlotte Carpentier started her dance journey in the small city Cambrai, France, when she was 5. Twenty years later, she is now a professional dancer in Malta’s leading dance company, Moveo.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Coffee and video-call with my mom. Since she’s in France and I am here, we took the habit to have breakfast together to talk about literally anything.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To stay humble - “Make your projects in silence and the success will take care of the noise. ”I have no idea who ever told me that, but that sentence resonates in me every day.

What do you never leave the house without?

I can’t leave the house without wearing deodorant or perfume.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Determined. Sensitive. Funny (for who gets my sarcasm).

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Managing to become a professional dancer is my greatest achievement as I come from a small town where no one ever believed it could be a job.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

All the food delivery apps are ruining my life.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Not to give up when life doesn’t go the way we planned it. When a door closes, a million other ones are still open!

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I never buy anything expensive, so I guess it must be my phone.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To keep my innocence as long as possible. Life is never easier than when you’re a child.

Who’s your inspiration?

My inspirations often change but now I would say Chloe Albaret who’s a dancer from Nederlands Dance Theatre. I love her humility although she’s one of the best and most versatile dancers I’ve ever seen.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Writing these answers with everyone talking around me. I cannot concentrate with noise; I need complete silence.

If you weren’t a dancer, what would you be doing?

Unrealistically, a singer. Realistically, I’m really interested in fashion, so why not?

Do you believe in God?

Give me a proof that people who believe in God live better and I will!

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael Jackson. An inspiration.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Honest. And highly energetic.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Saoirse Ronan, but only if my boyfriend can be played by Timothée Chalamet.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy and lack of generosity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

“Amen Omen” – Ben Harper, I want everyone to cry like in movies.

What is your most treasured material possession?

All the birthday cards on my fridge my family and friends wrote me.

What is your earliest memory?

I was probably four. I was watching my sister’s dance show and saw that choreography with girls dressed as Minnie Mouse and I fell in love with it. The next year, my mom enrolled me in the dance school and I cried really hard when I realised the choreographies were changing every year and I wasn’t gonna dance the “Minnie” piece.

When did you last cry, and why?

Three days ago. Stress.

Who would you most like to meet?

All our political leaders to ask them why they keep destroying humanity.

What’s your favourite food?

Tartiflette. It’s a French meal with potatoes, fresh cream, onions, bacon and Reblochon. Highly recommended for dancers.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Dr Cody. He’s a chiropractor and listening to him cracking people relaxes me.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1920s in Paris, the crazy years, the Moulin Rouge, the freedom!

What book are you reading right now?

Trust me, I wish I found the time and motivation to start a book.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Being invisible.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

A really big trip with my family away from dramas, stress and full of adventure.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Eurovision songs “Boys Do Cry” from Marius Bear and “Saudade saudade” from MARO. They were robbed!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

“Be Alive” – Beyonce or “Lay all your love on me” – Mamma Mia version.