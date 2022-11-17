Charlotte Formosa: ‘What you see in others is already within you’

Studying Theatre and Performance in sixth form and participating in Maryann Chavez’s Contemporary Dance Workshop and The Application of Stanislavsky to Theatre of the Absurd Texts by Julian Jones, over the years Formosa has worked at the MCC (The Addams Family: A New Musical), Spazju Kreattiv (Ġiraffa Ħarbet minn Kastilja), and the Manoel Theatre (Il-Karnival fil-Manoel). She has worked for the TED group in Lanzarote and Mallorca. Her latest role is in the eight-part documentary series, The Women of George Cross Island.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check my phone.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

What you see in others is already within you.

What do you never leave the house without?

As of recently, a wordsearch pad and a pen.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Reserved, humble and weird.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being outspoken.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Paranormal investigations.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My phone… I know!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Nature is your best friend.

Who’s your inspiration?

Day to day encounters.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Remaining composed in Maltese traffic.

If you weren’t an actress, what would you be doing?

Host my own TV show on TVM.

Do you believe in God?

I’m spiritual.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jon Mallia.

What’s your worst habit?

Sleeping late and sleeping in.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I am the life of the party.

Who would you have play you in a film?

André Agius.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I Was Here (Beyoncé)...I’d love for there to be a video surely – a compilation of moments gathered from everyone I knew.

What is your most treasured material possession?

These red Muxart Barcelona shoes I thrifted.

What is your earliest memory?

Getting motion sickness several times…

When did you last cry, and why?

During our performances of L-Gharusa (Teatru Malta), a complex and mystical work.

Who would you most like to meet?

My higher self.

What’s your favourite food?

Chicken or tuna and spinach pie.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Leeor Alexandra.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The past. But what if I mess up the timeline??

What book are you reading right now?

‘Everything I Never Told You’ by Celeste NG.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Skydiving.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Right, this second: “Fog Light” – TOM Media.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Whatever comes to mind or I feel like.