Cassandra Spiteri: ‘Do the things you love to live a happy life’

Cassandra Spiteri always had a passion for drama and art. From a young age she loved going to the cinema and the theatre, or at home watching musicals and films. Since she started acting almost 5 years ago, Cassandra attained an ACTL in Drama and Speech from Trinity College London, appeared as the leading role in a local TV series and a short film, made her theatrical debut earlier this year, and had a featured role in the newly acclaimed film ‘War Sailor’.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Usually I do a five-minute morning flow, then head straight to the bathroom to do my skincare ritual.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do the things you love to live a happy life.

What do you never leave the house without?

I wish I’d not say my phone, but it has to be it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Artistic, creative, hard-working.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I always wanted to do acting, but I didn’t have the chance to do it from a young age except for school plays, and the country’s situation of this sector is very limited. Starting it in my late 20s after all those years will always be my greatest achievement.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

An overfilled teaspoon of Nutella.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be consistent towards your goals in order to achieve them.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My wedding dress.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Taking things less seriously.

Who’s your inspiration?

I don’t have anyone specific, because I love watching other artists’ work a lot, not just performers in theatre, TV and film, but paintings, writers and authors, and people who’d want to make a difference on this planet.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Filming under water scenes. Couldn’t realise that I was doing stuntwork.

If you weren’t a learning support educator what would you be doing?

I still wish to be a full-time actor.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Meryl Streep.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastinating on the things I don’t like doing.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Hehe, good one... I get drunk very easily. I’m very laughable and my voice gets louder, after halfway through my first drink.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Coldplay and Queen.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My camera.

What is your earliest memory?

Me riding a bicycle whilst falling into a fountain.

When did you last cry, and why?

Earlier in the day after another news of a femicide.

Who would you most like to meet?

Tom Hanks.

What’s your favourite food?

Seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No one particular. My social media is surrounded with accounts related to theatre, tv and film; interiors; artists; ceramists: positive thinking and psychology.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

This is a very difficult one because I love watching historical dramas and its escapism is simply indescribable. Probably I’d choose to start from around the early 1800s in Britain to experience the Regency and Victorian era, and travel to different countries in Europe to see how the arts and crafts movement evolved till the 1920s, then Modernism in the 30s and 40s, WWII in Malta, and Contemporary Art throughout from the 50s till the 80s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Time travel.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Do voluntary work in Kenya.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Instrumental music for concentration.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Upbeat commercial or musical songs.