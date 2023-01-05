Olivia Lilith: ‘Cherish the child inside your heart as we grow up way too fast’

Olivia Lilith is a queen with various sides to her. She can act the house down, look cute, sometimes glam, she can do camp, maybe not a dead-drop but she got some dance moves. With many years of experience in the entertainment industry, Olivia surely knows how to draw in an audience.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Definitely a coffee and take the dog out for a walk.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you try to please everyone and you do not have enemies, it means you are still not successful in life!

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and my nasal spray- if my sinus is blocked, I become easily irritable.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Summing everything up. I believe that I am a ‘Well Put Together’ sort of guy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being the host of Malta Pride concert 2022 and receiving the Golden buzzer on Malta’s Got Talent.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Late at night, I go through multiple online shopping apps and I tend to buy cheap useless gadgets or items.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Cherish the child inside your heart as we grow up way too fast.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A pair of beautiful umbrella cockatoo parrots.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how much my metabolism would slow down and work on my physique and skills at an earlier age.

Who’s your inspiration?

First and foremost, my partner whose patience is boundless; and other people around me that work tirelessly to improve the well being and life of members of our community.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Accepting myself.

If you weren’t a Drag artist, what would you be doing?

A stamp collector.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jinkx Monsoon – an amazingly talented American drag queen.

What’s your worst habit?

Where should I start? I tend to leave tea bags in the sink and also, I tend to over pack my calendar with multiple activities.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

It does not happen too often but I handle drinking quite well. Seems like I’m fun to be around when drunk, it’s the hangover afterwards that worries me.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Locally I would recommend the talented Thomas Camilleri.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I am not a fan of people who are so delusional that refuse genuine constructive criticism.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Prince of Egypt soundtrack.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My drag outfits, designed by my partner and all handmade by my mother-in-law.

What is your earliest memory?

Going to the Santa Marija animal fair in Gozo.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cried last in public whilst watching my Malta’s Got Talent audition on Tv. I was so engulfed with emotions of happiness, pride, fear and excitement that I couldn’t control myself.

Who would you most like to meet?

Sasha Velour

What’s your favourite food?

All of it, hence the extra kilos… mostly sushi, pizza, Indian…

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Henry Galea and Raphael Pace

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel to the future to a day where being a member of the LGBTIQ community is fully accepted and coming out is not longer a thing.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Release the BEAST’ by Bimini Bon Boulash.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying – I hate being stuck in traffic.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Learn how to play the piano.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

For some reason I moved from movie soundtracks to a lot of 2000’s music right now.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I love the energy in the all-time classic gay anthems – I have a full playlist.