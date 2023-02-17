Sarah Mercieca: 'Greatest achievement? Resisting McDonalds after a night out'

Up-and-coming actress actor Sarah Mercieca will star as Sophie in FM Theatre’s production of ‘Mamma Mia’ at the Mediterranean Conference Centre from 24 to 26 February.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Snooze my alarm many times. Followed by coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To do what makes me happy.

What do you never leave the house without?

Phone, keys, lip balm, chewing gum.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Patient, caring, easygoing.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Resisting McDonalds after a night out.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Late night grilled cheese.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Being a people-pleaser won’t get you far.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That it’s okay to make mistakes.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Deciding what I want to do in life.

If you weren’t an actress, what would you be doing?

I don’t define myself as one thing. I act, I teach drama, I enjoy anything that lets me be creative and will continue to do that.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Sean Hayes (an American actor and comedian).

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastination.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Even more chatty than when I’m sober.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Zendaya.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Beyoncé.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A ring my mother gave me when I was 18.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing with my brothers.

When did you last cry, and why?

Watching a play called ‘In other Words’ this weekend.

Who would you most like to meet?

Beyonce.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Call her daddy/Alexandra Cooper.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Two days ago… to tell myself that the cheesy fries aren’t worth the calories.

What book are you reading right now?

Does my Mamma Mia script count as a book?

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Skydiving.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Parcels, an Australian electropop five-piece band.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t listen to music in the shower. At the gym it’s usually RnB.