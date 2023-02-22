Alfie Gatt: 'Time waits for no one. Just act on what you want to pursue'

Alfie Gatt is an artist based in Malta whose works are a perfect balance between graphical and fine art. He explores multiple media in his works such as watercolour, ink, coloured pencil, acrylic, oils, and wax pastels. His third solo exhibition, titled ‘Ghost Stories’, is currently on, at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba, until the 12 March.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Eat breakfast and play with my cat at the same time.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

A guy who was diagnosed with cancer and had few days left to live, told me “Time waits for no one. Just act on what you want to pursue”.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys and mobile.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, patient, funny.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Quitting full-time employment to pursue freelance.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating cheese before washing my teeth and going to bed.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Do what makes you you, and care less about what others think.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Gadgets such as computer or camera.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To play instruments such as guitar or piano.

Who’s your inspiration?

People around me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The decision of quitting my full-time employment and pursuing the freelance venture.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

A movie or art director.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Biologist and natural historian David Attenborough. He is a really interesting person.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I get really funny and nothing makes sense from what comes out of my mouth.

Who would you have played you in a film?

Well, my favourite actor is Johnny Depp, so I’d choose him.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When I would have treated someone really well, and for no reason, they say bad things about me and spread the wrong information about me with others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (I don’t know what the song is about but somehow, I can relate it to my life).

What is your most treasured material possession?

My health.

What is your earliest memory?

Drawing during class lessons and the teacher taking my drawing and tearing the paper to pieces.

When did you last cry, and why?

That time the teacher tore my drawing… joking, can’t remember though.

Who would you most like to meet?

At the moment I am enjoying every movie by the actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

What’s your favourite food?

Tortellini.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Cuban artist Cesar Santos and Swedish Artist Nick Alm. They are always a boost of inspiration.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Malta in the 1800s.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Spend time in South America.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I have variations on my playlist such as Bonobo, Max Ritcher, Max Cooper etc.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Classic rock.