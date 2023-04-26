Alan Sciberras: 'Do not hesitate when you should take action'

Alan Sciberras started his career as a tenor opera singer in 2016, under the guidance of Dr Andriana Yordanova. In July 2017 he made his debut as Rodolfo in La Boheme of Puccini in Sicily (Teatro Eschilo, Gela) while taking part in the Mediterranean Opera Studio & Festival. In 2017 he performed for world renowned Italian baritone Leo Nucci, who received the coveted Premio Illica d’Oro in Castell’ Arquato. Alan was chosen by the High Commission of Malta in the United Kingdom to participate as a solo vocalist during an event in London to mark Valletta hosting the title of the European Capital of Culture 2018. In the same year, he took part as a main soloist in the opera by Dr Reuben Pace City of Humanity 1 – Behind the Fortifications, the first Maltese Opera in a cycle of three. This year Alan performed the role of Spoletta during the production of Puccini’s Opera Tosca at the Manoel Theatre.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Wash my face and arrange my hair.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always aim high, work hard and care deeply about what you believe in.

What do you never leave the house without?

Love and care from my wife and daughter.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Stubborn, perfectionist, humble.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Dark chocolate, ice-cream, single malt whiskey.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Do not take anything for granted.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A Longines wristwatch.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Do not hesitate when you should take action.

Who’s your inspiration?

My family – they are the strongest support system I have.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Life is a continuous challenge and an unending struggle, however without a cross, without a struggle, we get nowhere.

If you weren’t an opera singer, what would you be doing?

I am already a practice nurse, so I think it is more

than enough.

Do you believe in God?

I firmly do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Leonardo da Vinci.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Laughing nonstop

Who would you have play you in a film?

Denzel Washington.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance and dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I will leave it in the hands of those who know me well.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A gold chain and gold cross pendant that I am always wearing.

What is your earliest memory?

Singing Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Webber as a soloist with Ritienne Azzopardi during a concert which was organised by the late mezzo-soprano Beatrice Brockdorff.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my beloved grandma passed away.

Who would you most like to meet?

Tenor Jonas Kaufmann.

What’s your favourite food?

Food made with love.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I have none.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to one of Franco Corelli’s performances to hear what he sounded like when he graced the most iconic Opera houses.

What book are you reading right now?

Churchill: The Power Of Words.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To heal sick people.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To have the opportunity to sing in Teatro alla Scala.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Having to learn the role of Gastone for the upcoming Opera La Traviata in Teatru Aurora Gozo, I have no other choice but to listen to one of the recordings of La Traviata.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower I sing or listen to the music that I have to lear. When I am working out, silence is my preferred life soundtrack.