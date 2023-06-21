Kelsey Bellante: Best advice? Love yourself first as you have yourself for the rest of your life

Kelsey is an artist who loves to enjoy every waking moment in life; working tirelessly for what she wants. The youngest of three sisters, she has been singing since she was 11 years old. During these past 10 years, Kelsey has been a prominent fixture on the festival circuit, both in Malta and abroad; having taken part in two franchises of ‘X Factor’, that in Lithuania as well as the one in Malta, making it as far as the semifinal in the latter. Other experiences which she has cherished include: ‘Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza’ and ‘Mużika Mużika’. Kelsey has also laid down vocals on a number of cover versions, whilst working on original music in English with top songwriters and producers. As a matter of fact, her most recent single, Guilty Love saw her working with an independent record label in London. This release was also supported with a short tour once published, giving Kelsey a tonne of experience in the industry. In 2022, she was picked to represent the country at the 2022 Dubai Expo.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing I do in the morning is to check my phone and see whether anyone has messaged. I then flip through my social media. I am a massive Insta user and can be quite protective of it.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’ve received a lot of good advice over the years; but the one that really stuck in my mind is ‘to love yourself first as you have yourself for the rest of your life’. A close second goes to ‘always go for what you want’.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone. Infact, it’s almost glued to me by now.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Loving. Fun. Sassy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I am happy with a lot of things I’ve done in my life but being signed to a London based record label has to take the top spot.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Haha! A lot of people may relate to this one. Listening to music which you don’t really like, but still end up singing along to. For me it’s got to be ‘I Feel it Coming’ by The Weekend.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To always be you, even when it’s not convenient for someone. You always must put yourself first; because people are still going to judge you, either way.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Truth be told, I am always looking for a bargain, but the most expensive thing I’ve ever bought has got to be a branded bag. You’ve got to own one of those.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To be accepting of yourself. It’s not easy to do so especially when you’re younger. I am learning this as I grow up, and thankful to be surrounded by loving people who help me get there.

Who’s your inspiration?

In music and life, it’s got to be Rihanna. She is an absolute icon.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning to love myself.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

Well, apart from singing, I am also in makeup. Wouldn’t change it for the world.

Do you believe in God?

100% yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Rihanna, I would definitely get her opinion on some new music I am working on, and would definitely not say no to a possible collab, whilst we’re on it.

What’s your worst habit?

Again, I know many people will relate to this even if they fail to admit it... but being late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I am a lot of things when I am drunk, but let’s stick to confident, funny and happy.

Who would you have playing you in a film?

There are so many wonderful actresses out there; I would definitely like Margot Robbie, Lily James, Hayden Panettiere, Kate Hudson or Kaley Cuoco to be somehow involved.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I don’t like it when people overstep, thinking they know everything when they don’t.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Never thought about it. Guess I don’t have an answer for you.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Let me say my phone, for the simple reason that I cannot get by without it.

What is your earliest memory?

Oh wow. It’s got to be standing in front of the mirror with a brush wanting to sing.

When did you last cry, and why?

Yesterday, I was at my boyfriend’s watching a movie, and I just couldn’t stop blubbering.

Who would you most like to meet?

Are you going to surprise me at the end of the interview with a dinner for two; me and Rihanna.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta Carbonara. That’s what Rihanna and I will be feasting on.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Let’s not say Rihanna. Tasha from Love Island is my go to on socials.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Love this question. I would go to the 1950s because of the style, fashion and romance.

What book are you reading right now?

Not really into books, more into the soppy movies.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility. I always get mesmerised by the idea of someone being invisible.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would really like to have my own big concert with thousands of people singing along.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

My go-to music is always pop, and r’n’b. That’s me in a nutshell.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It would either be the material I would be working on now (stay tuned to new music coming the next couple of weeks) or else Rihanna, Drake, Sza or Lana Del Ray.