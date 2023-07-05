Tiziana Calleja: 'Who would you most like to meet? Beyoncé. She does inspire me'

Tiziana Calleja became interested in drama and music at a young age. Tiziana was given an eight-month scholarship in Performing Arts with a local acting school and was involved in other theatre workshops with foreign tutors. She has participated in theatre workshops at Dramadirect (Austria) and in Snakes and Ladders (Berlin) both ending with a workshop performance open to the public. She has participated in a Theatre in Educational workshop held in Wales. Tiziana has been teaching and working with several theatre arts schools as well as being involved in concerts and shows, being a singer and a performer. She has been performing in cabaret shows in several hotels around the island and singing in a variety of concerts with Mro Joe Brown’s orchestra and more. She has been involved in several productions as an actress and singer for these last 10 years and has worked on several Maltese TV productions and variety shows. Tiziana is presently the director of a musical theatre group of students – CentreSTAGE.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I wake up and switch on the kettle, then my laptop, then the washing machine!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

My grandpa used to repeat this quote ‘Do your best, do it very well, do it everywhere’. I still abide by it.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Energetic, bubbly, positive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Every little, tiny step is important and teaches you a lesson. I’m still considering that my biggest achievement is happening now in giving all my energy to my students at Centrestage Malta.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching TV on the sofa (without my laptop). If in winter I simply love tea and biscuits, something I try to avoid doing much!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never take things for granted and if something is on your chest then do speak to the person concerned. Let them know and hold a proper decent conversation about the matter.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I believe it’s my apartment. Small yet cosy.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Keep practicing the piano. I lack a little practice nowadays.

Who’s your inspiration?

People like Josette Ciappara and Mary Spiteri. Veterans in the industry and they still hold feet on the ground. Alot of people around me keep inspiring me every day. In good and bad! Sometimes I’m left speechless too with some extra attitude from people you least expect.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping with my diet... (Haha) daily!

If you weren’t a performer, what would you be doing?

I would be in home decor and design. I love the subject and am very interested to research ideas.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do and I believe that God will never leave us alone. Even when we are sure he did.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Freddie Mercury, we would have a ball.

What’s your worst habit?

Smelling the tip of my nose!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Straight from the outside, drunk from the inside.

Who would you have play you in a film?

This is tough. Honestly, I never thought about it.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lies and putting someone down so that the individual gets what they want. Then we let Karma do its thing! I believe in that.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Fun. Some happy pop/rock music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A diamond which my friends bought me for my birthday. It was a collective effort.

What is your earliest memory?

Participating in Sanremo with Centrestage Malta and winning Best Musical Theatre Act.

When did you last cry, and why?

Yesterday. It’s good to cry and let out.

Who would you most like to meet?

Beyoncé. She does inspire me as well.

What’s your favourite food?

A piece of fillet and potatoes with vegetables after production week.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Carlos and Martina and their amazing ideas.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to Bridgerton era! Love the Victorian style.

What book are you reading right now?

Scripts and lyrics for upcoming shows.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying, definitely!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel as much as I can.

What music are you listening to now?

Students’ exam songs.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends on the mood. Music changes accordingly.