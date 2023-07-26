Thea Gauci: 'My favourite food? There is no doubt that my preferred food is pasta, prepared with any variety of sauce

Thea Gauci is a singer who is currently reading for a Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and Marketing. Her singing career started at an extremely young age, forming part of a choir in a local band club in Mellieħa. Throughout her childhood and teenage years, Thea took part in several music competitions, both locally and abroad, further developing her interpretation, and confidence. Such experiences include San Remo Junior in 2014 with It’s My Time, L-Għanja tal-Poplu Żgħażagħ in 2018 with Ħmistax and Għerf il-Baħar, The Entertainers Singing Challenge in 2017 and 2018, and more recently L-Għanja tal-Poplu in 2021, singing Kunċert Impromptu, a duet with Nedved Galea. She has also collaborated with several bands for various types of events.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

My normal everyday routine starts with checking my phone for any messages. Then I proceed to make a cup of coffee while I organise and plan my schedule for the day. If I have University lectures or work commitments, I adjust my waking time, accordingly, making sure to prepare and leave on time.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Being fortunate enough to have a highly supportive network of family and friends, I am consistently provided with valuable guidance. Among the many pieces of advice I receive, one of the most noteworthy is to keep my feet on the ground and aim to go up the ladder step by step.

What do you never leave the house without?

Without question, my phone is an essential item that I never forget to take with me when leaving my house. I engage in frequent messaging with both my family and friends, and it has my calendar where I schedule everything.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Determined. Caring. Trustworthy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Every step along the road, in my opinion, contributed to my greatest success. If I hadn’t gone through everything I have, I would not be who I am now. One of my greatest accomplishments was singing at the Mediterranean Conference Centre when I was 11 years old. It was an incredible experience. Another greatest achievement is studying at the University of Malta.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Adding a lot of cheese on pasta.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To never give up, be determined and believe in myself. Always be grateful for what you have and the people around you. Never take anything for granted.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

The most expensive purchases probably will have to be equipment for my gigs. They are all essentials, like a tablet and sound equipment.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To learn to treat some people as they are and not let the outside world control you.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents are both so inspiring to me, due to their love, support, guidance and sacrifices. They motivate me a lot to be the best version of myself and achieve my aspirations. Regarding music, as an artist, I draw inspiration from singers such as Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston. Their talent is impeccable.

What has been your biggest challenge?

University exams and making the decision to finally start driving lessons.

If you weren’t a performer, what would you be doing?

Probably something related to the health sciences sector.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do believe in God. In fact, I form part of ‘Team 930’, a group of local young adults with the aim to animate and sing during the Sunday mass dedicated to children.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Adele. I love her work and music.

What’s your worst habit?

Being an indecisive person. I tend to take long to make decisions or else be indecisive about my answer.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

More laughter and bubbliness.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Never thought of this. I would choose Zendaya, I love her talent.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

One of the traits which I despise most is dishonesty. I tend to push myself away from people who are dishonest to me.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Up till now, this thought has never come across my mind. Probably, I would want ballad and emotional music to be played.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A silver vintage microphone.

What is your earliest memory?

One of my earliest recollections is when I first started exhibiting my passion for singing. During my visits to my grandparents’ house, I would go onto a small table while holding a green torch and sing the song Angel by Chiara. Before commencing, I would insist on my grandmother introducing my performance, and upon concluding, I eagerly sought the applause and cheers of my family. This happened when I was around four years of age, so around 17 years ago.

When did you last cry, and why?

I am quite an emotional and sensitive person, I often find myself shedding tears quite frequently, particularly when I encounter an emotional video or film or even when receiving small gestures.

Who would you most like to meet?

Beyonce. Her talent is impeccable and out of this world.

What’s your favourite food?

There is no doubt that my preferred food is pasta, prepared with any variety of sauce.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Cheryl Porter, a vocal coach. I enjoy watching her videos, tutorials and techniques with her students.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

This is quite a tricky question as I am quite eager and curious about what my future holds. However, I would opt to travel back in time and see how my parents’ childhood had been. I have always been intrigued in the life of the 70s.

What book are you reading right now?

Snow Falling. A book following the television series, Jane the Virgin.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To read minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel and visit as many countries as I can. And to be happy with the life I’ve chosen to live, one that is free of regrets.

What music are you listening to now?

I am listening to various songs to widen my repertoire. Songs ranging from Coldplay to Stevie Wonder to Fleetwood Mac to The Police.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends on the mood of the day, but mostly I listen to classics and acoustics.