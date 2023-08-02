Nikki Cassar: 'Live in the present – the future is not guaranteed'

With a love for theatre from a very young age, Nikki has formed part of the StagecoachTheatre Arts School for as long as she can remember, making her theatrical journey feel like second nature. Before taking a break from the scene to finish her notarial studies, Nicole took part in numerous productions, playing the role of Killer Queen in Stagecoach’s We Will Rock You in Oxford (UK) and Taylor in High School Musical. Her latest appearances being Ali in FM Theatre Productions’ Mamma Mia (2018), one of the comical fairies Sleeping Beauty the Panto (2018), Electra in CATS The Musical by Hoi Polloi Theatre (2019), the ‘Teacher’ in FM Theatre’s We Will Rock You the Musical (2019) and ‘Princess Ariel’ in The Little Mermaid in January 2020. Her latest production is CHICAGO, which takes place at the Hilton Malta from 28 to 30 July.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

This may sound a little weird, but I always spend the first 10 minutes listening to the birds chirping right outside my bedroom balcony. (It’s the closest thing to feeling like I’m in a Disney fairytale). I then move on to checking my calendar for the day to prepare myself both mentally and physically for the madness a typical day normally brings about.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Honestly there are a few things: ‘Don’t expect anything from anyone, as it is this expectation that leads to disappointment.’

What do you never leave the house without?

A book.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Positive, headstrong and energetic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The way I have managed to strike a balance between running a professional office and doing what I love most – musical theatre.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Online shopping and eating cheese.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Live in the present – the future is not guaranteed.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A handbag.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Everything will work out fine in the end.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents – they are a force together.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I think it was the studying/university days – I used to think those long nights would never ever end.

If you weren’t a notary, what would you be doing?

I would have loved to be a vet - but I don’t think my little heart could take it.

Do you believe in God?

I do believe that there is someone/something greater than us – the universe is too grand to even try and comprehend it.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Chris Hemsworth

What’s your worst habit?

Picking at my face when I’m lost in thought.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m not one to get drunk, but whenever I got tipsy, I simply get my dancing feet on and I’m ready to dance the night away.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Gal Gadot.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Negativity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Ed Sheeren.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A ring my grandma gave me.

What is your earliest memory?

Me singing in the Swiss Alps pretending to be ‘The Times 3’ Eurovision contestants.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably during a Disney episode! Why? Because of my little heart!

Who would you most like to meet?

Jessie J.

What’s your favourite food?

This is a tough one – I’m quite the foodie! But I think I’ve got to say fish and shellfish.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

This is a real tough question – I’m not one to follow influencers much. I use social media to keep in touch with everyone. I’ll probably have to say Rapheal Pace – he is a childhood friend, and he absolutely kills me with laughter with his content.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To my childhood days when the only care in the world I had was which puzzle I’m going to work on with my mum.

What book are you reading right now?

A New Earth – Echart Tole

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Some form of immortality power which I can give to my closest family and friends, just so I can never experience their loss.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel the world and play Eponine in Les Miserables.

What music are you listening to now?

A whole mishmash of Chicago The Musical and Grease because of upcoming productions.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower, I don’t really listen to music, it’s neighbours or my boyfriend that must listen to me. When I’m working out, I just like pumping music to help me get in the mood.