Kelly Peplow: 'Who’s my inspiration? Anyone brave enough to go after their dreams'

Kelly Peplow, an experienced actor and voiceover artist, has been involved in local media for seven years. She developed a love for acting at the age of 12 and is set to play the role of Isobel in Ringside Theatre Company’s production of Bull by Mike Martlet, opening on 9 November at Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Hit the snooze button.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Keep it moving.’

What do you never leave the house without?

I’d say a snack!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Compassionate, reliable, and friendly.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

So far - deciding to go freelance.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Snacking on cheddar cheese in the middle of the night.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

It takes courage.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably a solo trip to Paris a couple of years ago.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life is a lot more pleasant when you don’t take it too seriously.

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone brave enough to go after their dreams.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finding confidence.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

I would probably work in mental healthcare.

Do you believe in God?

I believe there’s something.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I have a whole list, but off the top of my head Michael Jackson.

What’s your worst habit?

Staying up far too late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Not really a big drinker!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Emma Watson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Imposing their opinions or lifestyles onto others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Early 200s bops.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A copy of The Kappillan of Malta my grandfather once owned (it also has his handwriting on it).

What is your earliest memory?

Being picked up from playschool.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably the other day during a Netflix binge.

Who would you most like to meet?

Too difficult to choose!

What’s your favourite food?

Chinese takeout or anything with carbs.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Anyone who shares skincare tips and recipes.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Narnia.

What book are you reading right now?

L-Arja Xitwija by Alfred Massa.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To apparate.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go on a road trip in the US.

What music are you listening to now?

My Spotify now goes from Michael Jackson to Jackie Wilson to The BeeGees to Queen to the Jonas Brothers to Little Mix to Taylor Swift.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Same as above!