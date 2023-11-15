Nicole Sciberras: 'Keep persevering and working hard to achieve what you want'

Nicole Sciberras is a Maltese performance practitioner, and drama educator. She has taken part in various productions both on stage and offstage. When not working at Teatru Manoel, she teaches drama and performing arts to children between the ages of 3 to 7, and 16 to 18.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

After being woken up by my alarm the first thing I do is make some tea and read a chapter from the book I would be reading at the time.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To love what you do and do what you love.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone, I go nowhere without it.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Ambitious, creative, energetic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Finishing my Master’s Degree and getting the opportunity to produce an original musical at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London. Seeing the theatre packed for six fully sold-out performances was one of the most exhilarating moments. One of the best parts was seeing my family in the audience supporting me.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Doughnuts or any other sweet treats from Zwiit.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Keep persevering and working hard to achieve what you want.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A very special edition of Pride and Prejudice.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Be more assertive.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents. They always inspire me to be the best version of myself. As creative people they also inspire me creatively.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Staying motivated to continue being creative during the COVID pandemic, when theatres were closed.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

I think I would have either gone into primary education or an interpreter for the EU.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Carrie Fisher. I would love to speak to her about her acting career, especially Star Wars.

What’s your worst habit?

Sometimes I procrastinate a little bit when it comes to personal things. I adhere to deadlines religiously when it comes to my work but on personal things...

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Usually, I am a bit more talkative and energetic. I know my limits so do not get drunk most of the time.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Zendaya.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Underground by Cody Fry.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A teddy bear that I had made at the Teddy Bear Factory at Hamleys on my first trip to London.

What is your earliest memory?

Going to my nanna’s summerhouse in St Paul’s Bay and going swimming with my family.

When did you last cry, and why?

When I saw a play at Spazju Kreattiv that was so moving everyone in the audience was crying.

Who would you most like to meet?

Harrison Ford. As you can tell I love Star Wars.

What’s your favourite food?

Lemon chicken.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really follow anyone on social media. What I do follow are organisational Tik Tok’s.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1600/1601 when there was the first performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Hamlet is my favourite Shakespeare play.

What book are you reading right now?

I am currently re reading The Boy in The Striped Pyjamas for the third time.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Invisibility.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go skydiving.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Imagine Dragons.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Manskin I need something to pump me up.