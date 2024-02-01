Jayne Giordanella: 'Best advice I've ever received? Don’t be complacent'

Jayne Giordanella is an actor, theatre producer, director, acting coach and writer. She has been on and off stage since the age of 8 when she discovered ballet and attended lessons at the Royal Academy of Dance, Battersea, London. She continued to keep active within the performance arts sector on a part time basis within theatre productions; acting, directing and set design, mostly performing at Wimbledon Studio Theatre, London. She now lives in Gozo and works as a professional actress. Giordanella has won gold for Malta as the winner of the Endurance category in The World Monologue Games competition with a piece she wrote. The last few years she has been working on film sets credited both as cast and crew. One of notable TV credits was being cast in the new Apple TV Series ‘Foundation’ as Mother Zephyr and her latest theatre appearances, include the Astra Theatre, Gozo in the Sound of Music, Mrs Twit in Roald Dahl’s The Twits at Malta’s national Manoel Theatre and in Kes at the Blue Box Theatre, Malta. In 2022 launched her passion project; the Ringside Theatre Company.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Seek coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t be complacent.

What do you never leave the house without?

A purpose.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Determined, independent, creative.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Right now, Ringside Theatre Company.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Singing full on like no one’s listening when alone in the car.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Don’t plan too far ahead; be flexible.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A piece of art.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To listen more to the heart and not the head.

Who’s your inspiration?

Varies. Mostly independent, creative women.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being a mum.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

Something creative.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in a bigger energy that we do not control.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Helena Bonham Carter.

What’s your worst habit?

Leaving deadlines to last minute.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Sleepy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Gillian Anderson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something by Prince but probably not Sexy MF! Lol.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My wedding and engagement ring that Paolo (husband) made me.

What is your earliest memory?

Around two years old being read a story by my sister.

When did you last cry, and why?

Recently - frustration

Who would you most like to meet?

A theatre loving philanthropist.

What’s your favourite food?

Fresh home cooked.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Nope, don’t have.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Not sure but definitely backwards not forwards.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m not until Bull is finished but there’s a few plays lined up.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Talk to animals

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Organise my office!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Spotify has control.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Working out? that’s not a thing right now! ... in the shower I’ll be listening to the voice in my head.