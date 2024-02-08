​Marceline Galea: 'People may or may not remember what you were wearing, but they will definitely remember how you treated them'

Marceline Galea began her theatrical training with Corinthia’s animation team. She presented TV shows Ċaqlaq and Puntini, and took part in TV productions Gizelle, KC, Tereża and Division 7. She also directed two productions for the Cospicua Short Play Festival and won best direction on both occasions. She also won the honour for best actress three times.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check the time (to see how long I can snooze), check my calendar for the day, do a little birdwatching with my cat, have a shower - in that order. If my cats haven’t been fed yet, then that takes priority whether I want it or not.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Kindness is attractive. People may or may not remember what you were wearing, but they will definitely remember how you treated them.

What do you never leave the house without?

My Mary Poppins Bag. I wish I could reply with just one word such as mobile/ keys/ wallet, but I need all of those and a little ‘emergency kit’. My back never thanks me for it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Erm... loving, playful, and hardworking. (Some say I should have included distracted as well)

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

So far, it’s been my Masters in Psychology but I believe I’m a work in progress, so I’d like to think my greatest achievement is yet to come.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate. Especially if it has nuts in it. Watching Tik-Tok just before sleeping. Snoozing for ever.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You know the saying ‘Life is Short’? I think I’m now learning that ‘Life is Fast’ and it does not wait for you to tell someone that you love and appreciate them.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Does furniture count? That and education.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That everything passes – whether you’re at the top or at your very lowest. And that it won’t matter to anyone in a bit.

Who’s your inspiration?

My family. My partner. My closest friends. I’m extremely lucky to be surrounded by amazing beings.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Converting my house… a never-ending (sometimes horror) story.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

Running an animal sanctuary or three.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Used to be Freddie Mercury. Now it’s dad.

What’s your worst habit?

Thinking time is expandable.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Funny and very loving.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Someone with a sense of humour and a kind smile.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Cruelty on animals, children and elders. Then arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Stairway to Heaven. Or some Rock/ Party Anthem. Actually, there’s a lot of music and genres I like. It’s going to be a long funeral.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A watch that belonged to my dad.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing with scraps of material I collected from mum’s sewing projects and trying to create an outfit for my doll/ playing with cars and trucks with my brother/ choosing a dress for my first day at kindergarten. Don’t know which actually came first.

When did you last cry, and why?

I don’t actually remember but it’s always recent. I’m a very sensitive person and if I’m watching a video/clip about abandoned animals, I’m most likely bawling my eyes out. OH, and one of the scenes in Lovesong rehearsals played by Josette Ciappara and Lino Mintoff.

What’s your favourite food?

We’re talking about meals, right? Mum’s kusksu and lasagne. It’s a tie. And I could eat any of them on a daily basis. Then there are sweets. Anything with pistachio or chocolate with nuts.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Tanara Mallory (@tanaradoublechocolate) she duets the most ridiculous recipes in the funniest of ways, and Ismo (@ismo.fun) a Finnish stand-up comedian. They make my day. Every single time I watch them.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Uuuuh, difficult one. I’m intrigued by the 40s/50s, but I’d love to visit the hippie 70s - the fashion in both of those eras fascinates me.

What book are you reading right now?

Lovesong by Abi Morgan. It’s not a book – it’s a script of my upcoming theatre project at Theatre Next Door from the 16 to 23 February. Such a beautiful touching story of an ordinary couple. What’s amazing about it is that there is nothing extraordinary about the couple or the life they lead. It’s the love they carry along the years that is as strong as their weakest moments. Oh, my heart!

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Just one? To read people’s minds and to eat anything without getting fat.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Live. Keep travelling. Keep loving animals.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The beautiful pieces created by Chris Galea for Lovesong. I tend to immerse myself totally in each theatre piece I take on. This project was an easy one to get into.