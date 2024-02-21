Monique Dimech Genuis: 'Life is too short; do anything you want to do and don’t have any regrets'

Monique Dimech Genuis, a 28-year-old language enthusiast with a lifelong passion for the arts and sports, leads a multifaceted life as a stunt performer and teacher. Having had the opportunity to showcase her talents in local and international productions, she remains on the lookout for the next big opportunity to push her boundaries.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Straight out of bed, quick shower, grab my keys and phone and off to work. Any extra second of sleep I can get I will take it.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Life is too short; do anything you want to do and don’t have any regrets”.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys and phone – although it’s not the first time I got locked outside the house and had to wait until someone shows up to open for me. Also, in my handbag I need to have my lip gloss/balm to keep lips moist.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Spontaneous, adventurous, ambitious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Representing my country and winning on two consecutive times, Gold at the IFBB Fitness Challenge in Santa Suzanna and The Arnold’s Fitness Games in Sevilla. It was definitely a euphoric feeling. Makes all those sacrifices and hard work worth it.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

The moment I arrive home, I’ll pour myself a cup of tea and head onto the sofa to watch my daily dose of Uomini e Donne.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Things don’t always work out the way you want them to do, but you just have to keep going. Quitting is not an option.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably my DSLR camera + lenses. It’s not just a tool for photography; it’s an investment in my passion for capturing memories and moments that matter.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

How to say no and be more assertive.

Who’s your inspiration?

I find inspiration in a variety of people and things. However, I’m inspired by three incredible women in my life: my mum, my aunt, and my grandmother. They each have their own strengths and qualities that motivate me to work hard, never give up, and always strive for my goals.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I guess my constant challenge is trying to manage everything which can be a real struggle, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at times. Yet, the feeling of satisfaction after completion boosts me to take on the next exciting opportunity.

If you weren’t a teacher and stunt performer, what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a teacher, I would likely see myself pursuing a career in the film industry or delving deeper into my passion for photography. Both fields offer avenues for creative expression and storytelling that resonate deeply with me.

Do you believe in God?

I do. Believing in a higher entity gives you more security in life. We as humans don’t always know what is really best for ourselves. We tend to learn by trial and error. But instead, we can follow the basic rules of the commandments and have Jesus as a role model.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Definitely my grandad who passed away a few years ago. Time used to fly when spent with him. He was a fun person to be with, always joking and active. I was his first grandchild, so I was lucky to have him all to myself for many years.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails

What are you like when you’re drunk?

It’s rare for me to get drunk, but when I do, it’s like I transform into Monique, the Olympic gymnast, ready to win the gold medal. It’s quite the spectacle, I must admit!

Who would you have play you in a film?

The younger version of Julia Roberts. Love her radiating smile and although she’s famous, all her photos portray honesty, modesty and joie de vivre. Characteristics that I value.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Aidan’s song Ritmu. I just want people to dance and sing along whilst remembering me dancing and vibing to that song.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Probably a watch that my grandfather had given me. It has a high sentimental value to me.

What is your earliest memory?

In my early years, I broke my father’s radio antenna. I repaired it with adhesive tape as this was my go-to tool to fix anything. Enthusiastically I went to show it to my father boasting about my work of art! The enthusiasm wasn’t reciprocated!

When did you last cry, and why?

Today actually; stressed, overwhelmed and bottled-up emotions. Let’s just say it was quite a day.

Who would you most like to meet?

Jackie Chan. What a legend. Watched all his movies, so creative in his work. Big fan.

What’s your favourite food?

Always craving risotto with black ink lately. Although thin crust pizza with tuna and onions is also a classic choice

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Anyone with a good sense of humour and just being themselves.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Prehistoric period to see how different life was back then. Strip off all of this technology and live the simple life.

What book are you reading right now?

Not really a book, but a script. Going over the lines every day since we just opened a show this week: Frank u Jien.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I am between two; being able to fly and being invisible. That way I could travel anywhere I want to and give people frights.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Not just one thing. I want to try everything and LIVE basically. We only have one life, so I try to make the most out of everything. Skydiving and living abroad for a while are two of those things.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Lose Control by Teddy Swims

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower it’s like a private concert. Either I transform into a performer from the West End or some cheesy pop music artist. Depending on the mood.