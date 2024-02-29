Antoine Paul Camilleri: 'To succeed in art one must always experiment and create new methods and designs'

Artist Antoine Paul Camilleri enjoys venturing into new into techniques, not just for the sake of change, but to explore other media. He works on ceramic, iron, fibreglass, and other media for sculpture. He also likes to draw from location, mainly line drawing, and continues these works at his studio.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I first feed the angel fish and the goldfish, take breakfast, and an espresso coffee and go for a short walk with my dog Balto.

What is the best advice you ever received?

My father used to say: ‘To succeed in art one must always experiment and create new methods and designs. It is useless to dig, always in the same pit.’

What do you never leave the house without?

This day and age, my keys and mobile.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Determination, creative and selective.

Pick three words that describe yourself

For every artist/sculptor, a monument is a great achievement. I had two art works selected for Eco Gozo public art.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I usually watch a movie after 9pm. I like to check reviews as to which are the best films.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To go no, whatever the obstacle, venture into new ground, and to be selective regarding relationships and friends. Getting old you will come to realise how precious time is.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Well, approximately 40 years ago I purchased an electric kiln. It was very expensive and had to take a loan from the bank.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I had more time to study and take courses in other techniques, such as stained glass.

Who’s your inspiration?

My father Antoine Camilleri.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My father’s Exhibition way back in 2015. ‘Celebrating Antoine Camilleri 1922 - 2005. comprising some 240 art works, showcases, lino prints and carnival models, photos, lectures, post cards ext.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be?

Yes, my previous employment was working with the national airline. I retired after 45 years. Working shift work, I still found time to create, quite a number of works, and also held nine one-man shows. So obviously now I have all the time for art.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do, believe there is someone greater than us. And that justice will prevail after this life.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My father.

What’s your worst habit?

Sometimes I do not listen to advice given, and then I suffer the consequences.

What are you like when your drunk?

Obviously when I was much younger around 40 odd years ago, in a pub in Munich. I together with a friend, bet we could drink eight beers. I do not change character.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Anthony Hopkins.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Malicious.

What music would you play at your funeral?

Shine on you crazy Diamond by David Gilmour.

What is your most treasured material possession?

One painting of my father.

What is your earliest memory?

Lots of memories where I grew up in Balzan. I can never forget the huge masks my father did in the yard. It was a great experience.

When did you last cry and why?

In my friends’ funeral. He had a beautiful character, even when things got tough and painful for him, he kept his smile and humour.

What is your favourite food?

Fresh fish.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No one, not keen on social media, like to limit my time.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel in Florence to the Renaissance period.

What book are you reading at the moment?

The Mayas by Davide Domenici.

If could have a superpower, what would it be?

Strong persuasive skills

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would travel to China. (The emperors warriors in terracotta). I regret being robbed the opportunity to go to China on a scholarship for five years to study sculpture and bronze techniques. I was not given unpaid leave.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Sade’s Earth, and Ed Sheeran.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Usually in my car I listen to the radio, mostly to music of the 70s and 80s.