Ann-Marie Buckle: 'Keep on trying, dreaming big, work hard and don’t give up'

Doing whatever it takes to be a musical actress internationally, autistic and ADHD playworker, singer and actress Ann-Marie Buckle, the winner of the Young Creative Practitioner Award of The Premju Ghall-Arti Awards 2023, has been in notable productions such as landing the lead role Billie in Edward Bond’s play Chair, as well as Paula & Ina in Spring Awakening.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I do my daily browsing and check my emails and whatever I missed online.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Keep on trying, dreaming big, work hard and don’t give up. I still remember meeting Melissa James after watching her as Satine in Moulin Rouge and telling her my dream to be a musical actress either in Malta or London’s West End.

What do you never leave the house without?

My bag, mobile phone, tissues, purse with money and lactase pills and also my laptop if I’m going abroad or spend a very long day or two somewhere.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Stubborn, rebellious and determined.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Pass my Trinity Guildhall Grades 6, 7 & 8 with Merits, attain my ATCL Diploma in Musical Theatre and win the Young Creative Practitioner Award in the Premju Ghall-Arti Awards. I’m really proud of achieving those throughout all the hard work I had to do and finding work as an Early Years Playworker for Kinder 1 and Kinder 2 at Klabb 3-16.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching my favourite cartoons.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be very careful with who you trust regardless. This is something I need to make a better effort in learning. Oh, and also once you’ve done something, you cannot go back and fix it. Also, to think very carefully before you ever do something.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A Charles & Ron handbag, I own two of them, one purple and one lilac, Charles & Ron dresses and also childhood dolls like Bratz or Yummi-Land dolls that are no longer available at the shops today and are only available online through Ebay. I save up money for such things through sweat, blood and tears.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That to dream big, you’ll need to work very hard and for dreams to come true, take time and patience and to take each day as it comes and see what it has to offer.

Who’s your inspiration?

There are so many people who I aspire to be like. There’s my favourite West End Musical Actors, Alternates and Understudies too like Carrie-Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako, Hannah-Grace Lawson, Nicola Espallardo, Djavan Van De Fliert, Melissa James, Jamie Muscato, Dom Simpson, Steven Webb, Laura Pick and Rebecca Gilliland.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Attending MCAST and getting burnout after the ableism I faced during my two years there.

If you weren’t a singer, theatre actress or performer what would you be doing?

Be a Kindergarten teacher or maybe an artist or animator at Warner Brothers, Disney or MGA Entertainment as I love to draw.

Do you believe in God?

Sometimes yes. When things go horribly wrong in my life, I pray that there’ll be better solutions and that I can still fix it.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I have a list. I’d love to have dinner with either Carrie-Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako, Dom Simpson, Steven Webb, Laura Pick, Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, Jess Harnell or Tress MacNeille.

What’s your worst habit?

Playing with my hair and biting my nails but that’s when I’m nervous or scared. But my worst habit is that I’m too trusting because then I get myself into more trouble.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I never stop laughing or giggling and I’m thinking funny and silly naughty thoughts.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Either Chloé Hayden since she’s an AuDHD actress or Ashley Wool because she’s an autistic musical actress starring in How to Dance In Ohio on Broadway and neurodivergent roles are meant for neurodivergent actors as they can share their experiences of what it is like being autistic & ADHD better.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Ableists, racists, transphobics, people who are against LGBTIQA+, people who silence voices of autistics and ADHDers, people who side with ABA and anti-autism groups.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables or Memory from Cats (during the service). For Good from Wicked (after the service).

What is your most treasured material possession?

My dolls, books, videogames, my Play Station 2, my Play Station 4, photos of me with West End actors at Stage Door after a show and photos of me with the voice actors at Comic Con and My West End musical stuff such as posters, flyers and the rest.

What is your earliest memory?

My brother being born; watching Winnie The Pooh videos and I was still learning how to talk.

When did you last cry, and why?

It was after a misunderstanding I had with my family.

Who would you most like to meet?

Again, I’ve got a huge list but I’d love to meet Rob Paulsen again and Maurice LaMarche again that’s for sure/

What’s your favourite food?

Italian food like pasta and pizza and everything sweet treats and desserts too as I have a sweet tooth.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I always meet my favourite local bloggers and content creators like Taryn Mamo Cefai, Sarah “Sosa” Zerafa, Caroline Paris, Lexie Rose May Farrugia, Abigail Vick, Stella Cini, Yazmin Helledie and Jade Zammit Stevens at Malta Fashion Week where I feel like a star, a content creator or internet influencer like them.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

In the 2000s decade during my childhood as I had a very wonderful childhood as I didn’t even have to worry about anything back then or 2010s decade so that I’d have gone a couple more times to the Malta and Oxford musical theatre exchange or get opportunities to perform in the UK.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m reading Rob Paulsen’s book Voice Lessons. I really hope that when I meet Rob Paulsen again, he signs my copy of his book for me.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Fly high and fast like The Powerpuff Girls.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

There’s so much, I’ve got a never-ending list of all things I want to do: Star in loads of musicals, star in a West End musical or more in London.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I enjoy listening to musical theatre, musicals, Disney, cartoon songs and J-pop girl groups.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything of musicals, animation, cartoons, Disney and J-pop girl groups.