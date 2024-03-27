Rosabelle Bianchi: 'Live your life to the full like there’s no tomorrow'

Dedication, passion and conviction led Soprano Rosabelle Bianchi succeeding in establishing herself both as an outstanding recitalist as well as an operatic soloist. A distinguished, unique timbre and versatile portrayal for which she is much sought after, attest to her successful stature.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

My morning routine comprises of stretching to shape up followed by two glasses of water and a warm drink of honey, ginger, turmeric and cayenne pepper right after.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Live your life to the full like there’s no tomorrow.

What do you never leave the house without?

My heavy handbag full of things I do not always use but knowing everything is there is a peace of mind.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, adventurous and kind-hearted.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The fulfilment I feel every time I perform. It's very difficult to put down to words. This can only be read into my eyes and felt through my heartbeat.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I am a cheese lover, I steal cheese cubes behind my partner’s back whilst he is cooking and sometimes sneak down to the kitchen to have some cheese bites, no matter how late it is at night.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I have always struggled to achieve, and I still do. Even when I feel like everything is turning out too difficult to handle, I do my utmost to rise to the occasion and fight to never give up. The result may not always be a desired one but there is always something positive that can develop into something unexpectedly beautiful and exciting.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I am passionate about jewellery, particularly gemstones and saved money on a dainty real amethyst ring.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how true my mother’s words were when she used to say that once parents depart something inside you changes and life will never be the same. She was so right.

Who’s your inspiration?

Simplicity. People who live a simple and humble life, people who no matter what they have been through, keep hanging on, facing the day with a smile.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I consider every day a challenge. My singing career and the studies both involve improving to reach higher levels, rehearsals to add that play a very important role in the artistic scene. My teaching profession and the preparations the job requires. Finding time to be as present as possible in the life of my loved ones trying not to disappoint them. Also finding time to enjoy relaxing moments or hobbies… a continuous challenge.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

I would be a lawyer. I admire their tenacity in defending the client. A TV series I like and try to find time to watch is Law and Order in fact.

Do you believe in God?

Oh, definitely! My interaction with the Lord is a friendly one, with whom I express things that upset me, disappointments and anger sometimes... I am a human being after all. But I never forget to owe him gratitude for my life, my family, my success and my joys. His infinite love and mercy are of such comfort to me. I feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to join the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem in Malta.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would have loved to dine with Spanish Soprano Monsterrat Caballe, one of the best operatic artists of all times. Unfortunately, she passed away six years ago but left an incomparable legacy of real Belcanto technique through her artistry.

What’s your worst habit?

Oh gosh! Checking on me a dozen million times especially before leaving home. I get obsessed in thinking I left unlocked doors, water dripping, or electricity on. I once drove back home on my way to a rehearsal thinking I left the iron on, finding it switched off. Driving back and finding where to park was a nightmare, arriving late, very late for an important rehearsal.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I never got drunk. I once got a bit tipsy and couldn’t refrain from laughing. To me socialising doesn’t mean necessarily drinking alcohol. I do enjoy a glass or two of red wine sometimes, when I am in good company and not driving.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Oh! I never imagined my life evolving into a film, but I like actress Sandra Bullock. I would see her, playing my role.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy. I’d rather have someone shouting naked truth to my face then fake smiles as they lead to backstabbing.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Difficult choice indeed. I find Gregorian chants soul lifting. Also, the instrumental piece ‘Honour Him’ from the film Gladiator is very emotional to me.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My singing voice is the most precious possession I treasure. But having asked specifically for a material possession, I cherish an original designed cameo pendant depicting St George and the dragon a very special gift by my other half.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing with my sisters and cousins at our grandparent’s garden bare footed paddling in water. Unforgettable childhood innocence.

When did you last cry, and why?

I am very emotional by nature. Music evokes to me all kinds of emotions especially when I perform. I had the opportunity to perform sublime vocal works composed by Mons. Marco Frisina and Maestro Jacob de Haan under their baton and could not control tears of emotion to such beauty.

Who would you most like to meet?

His holiness Pope Francis. I admire him profoundly.

What’s your favourite food?

Any pasta recipe where you can add loads of cheese, obviously.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Stephanie Spiteri the presenter of TVM programme Illum ma’ Steph. I have been following her since I was a kid. I like her genuine smile and approach towards her viewers.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I am attracted to the fascinating styles of the 1900’s. Elegance and sophistication at its best.

What book are you reading right now?

Opera - A History in Documents by Pero Weiss. I am on a particular and interesting chapter that speaks about Giacomo Puccini and the making of the opera La Boheme.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

A superpower to destroy fanatism and greed for power, because the most vulnerable and innocent are paying the highest price.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Keep struggling to accomplish my dreams in embarking onnew, exciting and challenging ventures as an artist with the continuous support and presence of my other half.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Since its Lent, reflection and meditation go well with Gregorian chants. Requiem masses in particular Verdi’s Requiem and funeral marches by foreign and local composers are a must to me. It’s what I have in my car stereo for my everyday listening.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Most of the time I end up humming or singing the pieces I am studying to perform in the immediate future with the exception that sometimes I like a complete change in genre and go for songs by Olivia Rodrigo.