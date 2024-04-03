​TroffaĦamra: 'Live with few expectations, to enjoy life’s good surprises and deal with the bad ones'

TroffaĦamra is a Maltese singer songwriter and music therapist living in Barcelona. She is launching her new album ‘Weġgħat żgħar’ this Sunday 31 March.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make a cup of coffee whilst I do my vocal warm-ups (which I’m sure my neighbours love at 7:30am).

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To live with few expectations, to enjoy life’s good surprises and deal with the bad ones.

What do you never leave the house without?

My water bottle filled with warm ginger tea.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Ultra-empathic, over-thinker and mood-swinger.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Overcoming my fears and self-doubt to start (and continue) my singer-songwriting career.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Baking a batch of gluten-free white chocolate chip cookies and devouring them all in one go with a cup of coffee.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To try to really focus on the present moment. So difficult!

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Not a thing but paying for the recording of my latest album. But not a drop of regret!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I had started to learn earlier how to be assertive, since it’s a long journey.

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone who can express himself/herself freely without fear of being judged. I wish that quality came naturally to me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Motherhood.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

I’d be running a café, where I’d bake cakes and cookies, organise live music sessions, art exhibitions and clothes swaps.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in love and kindness.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

One of my girl best friends who I miss so much.

What’s your worst habit?

Rumination. Making stories in my head and believing them.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

First super happy and then later I’ll start crying and telling all my friends I love them. However, I don’t get drunk much nowadays, because I can’t deal with hangovers anymore.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Juliette Binoche. I love her.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Superiority and unkindness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Probably some song of mine so people will cry even more. Hehe.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I really try to be anti-materialistic so I can’t answer this one.

What is your earliest memory?

A nightmare I had in London when I was five, whilst on holiday with my parents. I saw my baby brother’s head falling off and then it was the lampshade in the hotel room.

When did you last cry, and why?

Impossible to answer; I cry a lot and get emotional easily.

Who would you most like to meet?

My bestie who lives in Australia and have not seen in some years.

What’s your favourite food?

Spaghetti with anything, and all Asian food - Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Indian…

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Sadia from YouTube channel ‘Pick-up-limes'.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d go back to the 1960s and try to warn everyone about climate change. Try to change this situation we’re in right now.

What book are you reading right now?

Blackwater by Michael McDowell.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation, since I have a big fear of flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Open that café...

What music are you listening to now?

This will sound very egocentric but I’m listening non-stop to my new album ‘Wegghat Zghar’ to be prepared for its launch. I recommend it, it’s not bad.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It stresses me to have too many stimuli at once, so I don’t sing in the shower, neither listen to music when I’m exercising. I need to focus on one thing at a time.