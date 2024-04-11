Andrew E. Zarb: 'Do what you love not what other people think'

Andrew E. Zarb is a photographer whose signature style revolves around nude photography, but not only. His second solo exhibition titled [UN]VEILED, delves into the theme of self-discovery and soul-searching. The exhibition is being held at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq, in Mqabba, until 28 April.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Smoke a cigarette and drink coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do what you love not what other people think.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Loyal, reserved and over thinker.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being considered to exhibit at Kamra ta’ Fuq.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Listening to Movie Scores.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That not everyone is good hearted

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Camera gear.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life is hard.

Who’s your inspiration?

My wife Salvina.

What has been your biggest challenge?

To be more sociable.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

Farmer.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in higher power.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Nikola Tesla

What’s your worst habit?

Smoking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Not a big fan of alcohol.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Ricky Gervais.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Greediness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

It doesn’t matter, I will be dead.

What is your most treasured material possession?

An artwork of a late local artist.

What is your earliest memory?

I used to go with my father at the fields.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last year when my dog Tina died.

Who would you most like to meet?

Elon Musk.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Joe Rogan.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

200 years ago, in Malta.

What book are you reading right now?

Not fond of books.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Reduce unnecessary noise.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To experience the Aurora Borealis.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Slipknot.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Hans Zimmer.