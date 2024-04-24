Luisa Fenech Conti: 'Live. Say yes. Think differently'

Luisa is a 28-year-old part time freelance dance artist/performer and full time HR person. living life as best she can and learning many lessons along the way.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Cry about having to wake up... ok, I’m just joking! I grab my phone, unfortunately.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To just do it; whatever it may be.

What do you never leave the house without?

My house keys (or at least, I try).

Pick three words that describe yourself

Kind, funny, sometimes slow.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I still consider my greatest achievement to be getting into a full-time vocational dance school.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Haribo’s... I’ll keep eating until they make me feel sick.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Live. Say yes. Think differently.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Flights.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

The silly drama will pass.

Who’s your inspiration?

My family/friends/colleagues.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to work-out in the morning... I fail so frequently.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

Sitting by the pool or a nice view, absorbing new and different kinds of knowledge, at my own pace.

Do you believe in God?

Yes - you mean my parents right, my creators?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Amy Winehouse possibly.

What’s your worst habit?

Excessive sleeping.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Pukey. Always.

Who would you have play you in a film?

My best friend, Sandie von Brockdorff – bomb actress.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Dishonesty.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Whatever makes who is attending, feel a bit better.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Any piece of clothing my grandma (who is 97), has given me.

What is your earliest memory?

Probably running in the garden with my siblings or playing with family friends in Gozo.

When did you last cry, and why?

A couple of weeks ago, adulting and of course, that time of the month.

Who would you most like to meet?

I don’t know.

What’s your favourite food?

I like maaaaany things... but let’s go with pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

My friends.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’ll stay where I am now. thanks.

What book are you reading right now?

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind. This is round 2 since I had stopped halfway on the first attempt.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation, duh. And maybe the superpower of making those I love, live/be healthy forever.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Spend as much time with my loved ones as possible.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Obsessed with Laufey.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Laufey, random techno or podcasts.