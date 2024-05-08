Louis Andrew Cassar: 'Never say never. Life can surprise you in the most unexpected ways'

Louis Andrew Cassar is an active Maltese Baritone in both opera and sacred genres. Amongst the many interesting projects in which he was on board, Louis featured in the APS’s Bank project in reviving Antonio Nani’s Requiem Mass with the Bulgarian Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Mro Joseph Vella, singing the role of St Paul in the world premiere of Monsignor Marco Firisina’s Oratorio Fino ai confine della terra with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra directed by Monsignor Firisina himself, and the VIAF concert in 2019 during which both Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Die Walpurgisnacht” were performed. 2024 also proved to be quite demanding for Louis, since in January he featured in another premiere of the Mro Christopher Muscat’s Oratorio “Hawn F’nofs l-Ghar Musbieh qed jixghel”, as part of the Agape Music Festival, and was also involved in the premiere of the late Mro. Joseph Vella’s unfinished Opera “Valeriana, the Titan’s Rock”, which premiered on 4 May.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Have a double shot espresso. I simply won’t be able to function without it.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never say never. Life can surprise you in the most unexpected ways.

What do you never leave the house without?

Wristwatch, car and home keys, and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, artistic and optimistic.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

It is difficult to choose one instant. Thankfully I can say that there are a couple of moments which I can consider as being great achievements because they were outstanding moments where I had the opportunity to work with international giants in the Operatic and musical industry. Having said that, I think singing the solo baritone in the Carmina Burana as part of the VIAF festival in 2017 can be mentioned as one such moment.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Spending hours (when given the chance) playing A.C. Odyssey on the Xbox.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never take anything for grant it.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A lion statue carved in Teak wood.

What is the one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Music in general.

Who’s your inspiration?

The natural world, especially sea sides, beaches and tropical Islands.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Balancing between studying, work and having some time off.

If you weren’t baritone, what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a restorer/stone carver/singer, I would try to get involved in a filming crew and go around the jungles and African Savannahs to film the natural documentaries. However, this would have had to happen before I became a dad for sure.

Do you believe in God?

100% yes. No doubt about it!

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Italian Baritone Tito Gobbi.

What is your worst habit?

Being late.

What are you like when your drink?

Can’t remember.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Nani’s Requem Mass.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My sculptures.

What is your earliest memory?

My primary school years.

When did you last cry, and why?

Having to witness the first vaccination injections which my baby daughter had to have.

Who would you most like to meet?

Rowan Atkinson.

What’s your favourite food?

Sea food.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Sir David Attenborough.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ancient Greece.

What book are you reading right now?

Naked Statues, Fat Gladiators, and War Elephants.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Time travelling sounds fine actually.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Visit Machu Pichu in Peru.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Hans Zimmer, Vangelis.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I normally sing when I shower.