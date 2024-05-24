Sara Gauci: 'My greatest achievement? Being able to work with so many people that I look up to'

After graduating from university with a Bachelor’s in Theatre Studies, Sara decided to pursue theatre as a full-time freelancer, working both as a performer and stage manager. Her recent credits include playing Anybodys in West Side Story (Teatru Astra) and assisting Denise Mulholland on the premiere of Valeriana. As new exciting projects come up throughout the year, Sara looks forward to continuing her training both locally and internationally.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Either check Instagram or watch Friends.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Fake it till you make it, which I think can be very easily twisted to mean that you don’t work hard for your goals. But it has helped me get over the imposter syndrome that can take over from time to time.

What do you never leave the house without?

Headphones, a book, and my current crochet project.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Fun sized, stubborn, thespian.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being able to work with so many people that I look up to.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Probably my fascination with true crime, my Netflix/YouTube recommendations can be quite creepy.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

No matter how tough it may seem at first, face each challenge head on.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

That will have to be my iPad, can’t work without it.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life will reward you, but you need to have a lot of patience. It will take time, but it will be so worth it.

Who’s your inspiration?

This made me think of so many of my friends and colleagues. People who keep creating exciting new things, against all odds.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Carving out time in the day to prioritise myself.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

I’d still look to storytelling as my drive, so probably a journalist.

Do you believe in God?

Not the one I’ve been raised to believe in. But I think there’s something, out there, somewhere.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My great uncle, Karmnu Aquilina - I wish I could have had more conversations with him.

What’s your worst habit?

Picking at my skin.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Very giggly and wobbly.

Who would you have play you in a film?

First person that came to mind was Gianni Selvaggi because, well, wouldn’t it be funny to have a much taller man play me? And because of the amount of times, we’ve been asked if we’re related.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy, ego, and the inability to listen to others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Goodbye - Bo Burnham.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My large carrot soft toy - his name is Christopher.

What is your earliest memory?

Wrestling with my brother in our living room.

When did you last cry, and why?

I watched tick tick… BOOM! for the third time, I can barely get through the first 15 minutes.

Who would you most like to meet?

Andrew Scott PLEASE.

What’s your favourite food?

Cinnabon, any day, anytime, anywhere.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Delaney Rowe, I could watch her videos for hours.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Renaissance but specifically, Elizabethan England – Shakespeare times, please.

What book are you reading right now?

Before your memory fades by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

If it’s something that actually can happen, it has to be a one-woman show. If it’s anything I can dream of, it’s to be on stage at the Globe Theatre.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Fluctuating between An American in Paris, Brikkuni, and Billie Eilish.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower I’m listening to whatever musical I’m currently obsessed with (lots of Hadestown recently). While working out, I have a playlist of Broadway bangers that get you whipped into shape.