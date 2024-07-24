​Martina Darmanin: 'I cannot stand people who are not invigorated by life'

Martina Darmanin is an artist who works mainly with painting, printmaking, and sculpture. Her debut solo exhibition titled ‘Domestic Bloom’, is currently on at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I’ve gotten into the habit of spending at least five minutes mulling over what I want to do for the day and answering any messages or emails I have pending.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I always tend to live by is to take more risks as “you only live once”. As depressing as it is, I always like to be reminded of my mortality.

What do you never leave the house without?

Typical answer, but I never leave the house without my phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Honest, empathetic, and kind.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

A great achievement of mine is putting up my first exhibition. That’s when I realised, I wanted to continue doing this on a regular basis.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Lately, I am binging on any filmography from the A24 film company. I am an avid consumer of their work.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me to love. I think the one most important thing we can offer one another is love.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I recently decided to splurge and buy a DSLR camera, as it is vital for my practice to take photos and document what I find interesting.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I did not base myself on other people’s perceptions and make more mistakes. I am only now realising how important this is.

Who’s your inspiration?

My inspiration has to be the novelist Graham Greene who manages to paint such a clear picture of his environments through his words that it feels like you are travelling through that space with him. I strive to achieve this through my art.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My biggest challenge has been facing my own inner critic and my predisposition to self-mockery and to learn to use this in a fruitful way.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

It would probably be writing as I consider my love for literature as powerful as my love for art.

Do you believe in God?

I believe that if we still have questions that remain unanswered, religion will always remain alive. Religion’s life source strives on humanities need for hope.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would love to pick at Virginia Woolf’s brain over a nice dinner.

What’s your worst habit?

My worst habit is being overanalytical.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

The best version of myself.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I would like Jodie Comer to play me in a movie and Morgan Freeman to narrate the film so it’s bearable to watch and makes my life seem all the more exciting.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I cannot stand people who are not invigorated by life.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Staying Alive by the Bee Gees.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Probably a soft toy my grandma had knitted.

What is your earliest memory?

My grandma reading the Wishing Chair by Enid Blyton to me.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last cried when I was overwhelmed with emotion after a night out.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would really love to meet Ai Wei Wei. I think he is one of the most prominent contemporary artists whose work pushes the boundaries and is incredibly brave.

What’s your favourite food?

My favourite food has to be a burger if it’s done right.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I always thoroughly enjoy looking through Damien Hirst’s profile on Instagram.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would love to go to a club in the 80’s.

What book are you reading right now?

I am currently reading The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Definitely, to duplicate myself so I can do multiple projects at the same time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would love to go to Berlin before I die, as I am fascinated by the club culture there.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I am mostly listening to Boy Harsher’s discography.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t particularly sing in the shower, but I love just putting Spotify on shuffle and have any white noise in the background.