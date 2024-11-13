Edwin Balzan: 'You never stop learning in life'

Edwin Balzan has been active in electronic music for over 30 years. He formed projects leading also to international releases with projects such as Duo Blank, Web, Parallax and others. In recent years, he co-founded and leads Electronic Music Malta, a non-profit VO dedicated to promoting electronic music through community events and projects.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Switch off the alarm; then fix myself a coffee and breakfast (unlike the rest of the family); if any are around, I’d fix them a coffee too.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

You never stop learning in life.

What do you never leave the house without?

Naturally my smartphone; we’ve grown too fond of these devices today.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Positive, curious and self-motivated.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Having built a network that extends beyond Malta in the professional and also creative world whilst maintaining the motivation to learn and excel both in professional life and through electronic music.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching spaghetti westerns (especially those produced by Sergio Leone) with a packet of locally made cheesy savoury snacks and the nation’s bitter cold soda (as we can’t do adverts here!).

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Enjoy life, as we are only here for a short while and be kind to others and hopefully, kindness is received in return.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My modular synthesiser system (I built it over several years, started in 1998 and am still buying and selling modules to this day).

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Since I started studying piano at 10, I wish I had started earlier.

Who’s your inspiration?

Life, people and looking up at the stars in the universe.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to focus on one little thing at a go; obviously hardly ever possible.

If you weren’t an electronic music producer, what would you be doing?

Actually, long story short, I was interested in astronomy before my love for synthesisers, and it was the soundtrack of a particular series about astronomy (Cosmos) that got me hooked onto the world of synths. So, I guess it would have been a greater passion for astronomy.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, all you need to do is look up at the universe during a clear night to understand that.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Apart from my family, there are too many heroes to mention – what I would say is that the most important thing here is that this person would not be a cannibal.

What’s your worst habit?

I’m easily distracted.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I try not to arrive at that state and I’ve had so far, a self-resetting mechanism. Generally, I tend to be joyful yet mindful that I need to turn to something non-alcoholic.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Eli Wallach (Tuco in the Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Egoism.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Waiting for the Night – Depeche Mode.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My sense of humour, ask my family about that.

What is your earliest memory?

Apart from playing on the roof in Senglea with a view of the Grand Harbour; I would say it was listening (on Rediffusion) to John Lennon’s Happy Christmas (War is over) and Imagine.

When did you last cry, and why?

During a funeral of a young man who died tragically.

Who would you most like to meet?

Martin Luther King if I had the power to go back in time; of those currently still amongst us its Elon Musk (for his SpaceX endeavours)

What’s your favourite food?

Chinese (the Europeanised version of it).

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I follow a jolly guy who plays synthesisers called Claudio Passavanti (Dr Mix).

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

At the moment, I would like to go in the period when the French were ruling our island (this is related to the book I’m reading as explained below).

What book are you reading right now?

The Last Knight of Malta by Thomas Freller and Gabrielle von Trauchburg. I love history and have recently decided to read about the period when the Knights of St John left Malta up until the British took charge of the island.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Travel back in time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Space travel – but I doubt whether that would be possible for us commoners!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I never stop listening to 80’s synth pop.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Enjoy the Silence – Depeche Mode.