Ema: 'Don’t listen to people that try to lower your confidence so that they look better than you'

Ema’s musical journey began at 12 when she independently booked her first singing lesson, leading to success in local and international competitions. Her most notable experience was on X Factor Malta, where she competed as part of the girl group F.A.I.T.H. Guided by renowned local music mentors, she honed her craft and established herself in the industry. Following the group’s split, Ema embarked on a solo career, debuting with her single Luv following it up with Emmint Fik and then making her debut in Mużika Mużika, collaborating with Kapitlu Tlettax on Ħsibijiet. She continues to grow as a versatile and determined artist.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Check what time it is to see if I can sneak in 15 minutes of more sleep.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t be a follower do your thing and work hard, and do the things that you are uncomfortable with to excel in what you want.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Confusing, sometimes. Surprising and helpful.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

X-Factor would be my greatest achivement but also not giving up on myself and starting to put myself out there when I released my first solo song Luv.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

This is disgusting, but pimple popping and black head extractions is so satisfying I can sit and watch it for hours.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Don’t trust anyone and keep a wall up but to a certain extent not isolate yourself completely.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Makeup. I’m obsessed with makeup.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Don’t listen to people that try to lower your confidence so that they look better than you. Do you.

Who’s your inspiration?

Music wise Michael Jackson for sure. But life wise my mum and dad.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I haven’t overcome it yet but it’s a challenge that I am enjoying learning and struggling to accept something . Battling anxiety is one hell of a ride and it’s a constant battle everyday even if I wake up happy there is still that little mouse in the back of my head that keeps putting out weird thoughts. It’s okay to speak, even to a stranger just as long as you let it out. It helps.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

Honestly, I don’t know but I always wanted to become a vet.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael Jackson.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastination.

What are you like when drunk?

Way louder and more confident in talking to people and just dancing anywhere.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I haven’t thought of it but maybe my daughter one day.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being rude to customer service people and just being disrespectful in general.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

God Speed by Frank Ocean.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My vinyl player.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing with a pink clip with a butterfly attached to it.

When did you last cry, and why?

A couple of days ago because of stress.

Who would you most like to meet?

Adele and Beyonce.

What’s your favourite food?

Any type of pasta – salmon, carbonara, Bolognese but not the seafood ones.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jamie Cardona. He kills me, especially when he posts stories with his grandma.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Michael Jackson’s first Moonwalk performance to just experience the magic.

What book are you reading right now?

I would love to read more but I just can’t focus. It’s probably because I need to find a good one.