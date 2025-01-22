Brandon Terribile: 'I use social media as a platform to amplify my work’s impact'

Brandon Terribile, actor, producer, and director of Inclusive, has become a prominent figure in Malta’s film and TV industry. He is also the mastermind behind the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Kwir.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

The most defining moment in my career has been the creation of the very first children’s interactive sensory TV series specifically designed for children on the autism spectrum. This project not only broke new ground but also reinforced my commitment to inclusivity in entertainment. My company is called Inclusive Limited, which is divided between theatre and TV Productions.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

I use social media as a platform to amplify my work’s impact. By sharing behind-the-scenes content, engaging directly with audiences, and promoting awareness of inclusivity, I navigate the fast-paced world of social media by staying authentic and focused on my mission.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I am not quite in favour of using AI.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I remind myself of the positive impact my work has on marginalised communities. Hearing how a show or project has made someone feel seen and valued is a powerful motivator. I also find inspiration in collaborating with passionate individuals who share my vision for inclusivity.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I strike a balance by maintaining open communication and valuing feedback while staying true to my vision. Inclusivity remains at the heart of my work, and I find creative ways to align my instincts with audience expectations and collaborator goals.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

My process begins with research to understand the needs and experiences of the audience I aim to reach. I collaborate with experts, consult with communities, and brainstorm ways to innovate while keeping inclusivity at the core. From there, I draft concepts, gather feedback, and refine.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects or works?

Upcoming projects include another multisensory show for children on the autism spectrum, premiering in May 2025 called Railway. I’m also producing Kwir, Malta’s first LGBTIQ series, which is currently airing on ONE TV every Mondays at 8:45pm.

Extra round

Who are you hoping to reach with the TV show Kwir?

The series aims to reach young people and possibly inspire those who feel different to come out, but you’d be surprised by how many 60-year-olds approach these issues with an open mind.

At the end of the day, this series is intended to entertain its audience, but it also provides an environment that teenagers can relate to while raising awareness.