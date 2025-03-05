Michael Grech: 'I view AI as an opportunity to push boundaries and explore new, uncharted creative solutions'

Michael Grech is the technical director and co-founder of Nodi Studio, with a rich background in creative leadership. Previously, he served as video creative director at MAKA, technical director at Blonde and Giant, and head of motion design and cinematography there. His expertise spans design, motion, and technical direction across several prestigious agencies.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

Having worked for more than 10 years within the marketing industry, progressing from a creative role to a technical director and now co-founder of Nodi Studio, I always strive to give each project the full attention it deserves.

While working at one of the marketing companies, I had the opportunity to direct a 3D animated advert for a client. This project required pushing creative and technical boundaries, demanding an innovative approach to storytelling and meticulous attention to detail. It was a complex undertaking that involved leading a highly skilled team, managing tight timelines, and ensuring that the final product perfectly aligned with the client’s vision. It challenged me to balance creativity with technical precision.

This experience solidified my belief in the power of creativity to captivate audiences and convey complex ideas in an engaging way. It also underscored the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in an industry that constantly evolves. Looking back, this project was not just about delivering a high-quality advert; it was about setting new standards for myself and my team. It remains a pivotal moment in my career, shaping my approach to creative direction and technical execution.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

My journey with social media began when I worked extensively on content creation for a variety of clients, including banks, telephone companies, insurance firms, restaurants, and start-ups. This experience taught me valuable lessons about the dynamics of social media and the importance of crafting content that resonates. One key takeaway was the significance of a good hook – an element that grabs the audience’s attention within seconds. However, I quickly learned that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Effective social media content requires a well-thought-out structure and thorough preparation to truly engage and convert viewers.

While social media offers incredible opportunities for visibility and connection, it can also be overwhelming with its fast-paced nature and constant demand for new content. Currently, I’ve chosen to limit my social media usage primarily to networking. I believe in maintaining a presence without oversaturating my audience with content. This approach allows me to stay connected and relevant while preserving my creative authenticity.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I view artificial intelligence as an opportunity to push boundaries and explore new, uncharted creative solutions. Throughout history, technological advancements have often been met with skepticism. For example, when photography was invented and commercialised, many painters and illustrators feared that their careers were over. Yet, rather than rendering traditional art forms obsolete, photography expanded the creative landscape, giving rise to new artistic movements and pushing painters to explore new techniques and perspectives. In a similar way, I believe AI is not here to replace creatives but to redefine the possibilities of what can be achieved.

Personally, I use AI as a strategic tool and a creative springboard. It helps me structure strategies efficiently and serves as a sounding board for creative choices. One of the most valuable ways I leverage AI is to rule out the obvious. By analysing its initial responses, I can identify the conventional ideas and then challenge myself to push even further, exploring more innovative and unconventional solutions. This approach allows me to maintain creative authenticity while benefiting from AI’s efficiency and processing power.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I believe that effective preparation is key to maintaining motivation and overcoming challenges. I always strive to structure projects as thoroughly as possible from the start, mapping out the entire process from beginning to end. This proactive approach helps me anticipate potential obstacles and streamline the workflow. However, no matter how well-prepared I am, some projects inevitably present unexpected challenges once they are already underway. When this happens, I find that seeking inspiration from neighboring fields can offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions.

To keep my creativity flowing and my motivation high, I also try to change my working environment. Sometimes, simply switching to an outdoor setting can provide a much-needed shift in perspective and boost my productivity. I find that a change of scenery helps me to think more clearly and approach problems with renewed energy.

One of my most effective strategies for tackling intricate problems is to leave them for late at night when everything around me is silent. In those quiet hours, it’s just me, the problem at hand, and a cup of tea in my other hand. This solitude allows me to focus deeply without distractions, enabling me to break down complex issues and find creative solutions. It’s in these moments of stillness that I often experience my most inspired breakthroughs.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

I believe in staying true to myself and my creative instincts, but I also recognise the importance of meeting the expectations of clients and collaborators. When working on client projects, I make it a priority to gather as detailed a brief as possible from the very beginning. This helps me understand their vision and objectives clearly, allowing me to set realistic expectations from the outset. By establishing this clarity early on, I can maintain a balance between my creative approach and the client’s needs, ensuring that the final outcome resonates with the intended audience.

On the other hand, when working on passion projects, I allow my creativity to take the lead. These are opportunities to explore new ideas and push boundaries without constraints, which helps me grow as a creative professional.

When collaborating with others, especially with my wife, Mariana, at Nodi Studio, I truly value the exchange of perspectives. I believe that great ideas are often born out of meaningful discussions and the willingness to adapt. I love hearing different viewpoints and debating them openly, which ultimately leads to stronger, more well-rounded solutions. At Nodi Studio, my role leans more towards the technical side, but I still bring my creative problem-solving approach to the table, ensuring that every project is executed with precision and innovative thinking.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When approaching a new project, I follow a structured timeline that ensures clarity, creativity, and effective execution. The process begins with networking, which allows me to connect with potential clients and understand their needs. Once the opportunity is identified, I focus on closing the deal by clearly outlining the project scope, objectives, and expectations. With the agreement in place, the creative journey begins with moodboarding. This step helps establish the visual direction and overall feel of the project, ensuring alignment with the client’s vision. Following this, the design phase takes shape, where concepts are developed and refined. Feedback loops are integrated throughout the process to maintain open communication and adapt to any changes or suggestions. Once the design is finalised, the project moves to the delivery stage, where all elements are executed and handed over to the client. This structured yet flexible approach allows me to maintain a balance between creativity and practicality, ensuring each project meets the client’s goals while staying true to my creative vision.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

At Nodi Studio, my wife Mariana and I are currently engaged in several exciting projects that allow us to blend creativity with functionality. We’re working on a restaurant redesign, where our focus is on creating an inviting atmosphere that enhances the dining experience while maintaining a cohesive brand identity. Additionally, we’re also designing residential interior design projects, including some in Gozo, where we aim to balance aesthetic appeal with practical living solutions. These projects offer the opportunity to explore innovative design concepts while staying true to the clients’ visions.

On a personal level, I’m also working on a couple of branding projects. These allow me to dive back into my roots in marketing and design, pushing creative boundaries to help clients build distinctive brand identities.

Extra Round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

I find inspiration in the stories of everyone I meet. I believe that creativity is about allowing the thoughts we have in our minds to be reconfigured in new ways, enabling us to tell our own stories or of those around us. Every encounter brings a unique perspective, and if you look closely enough, inspiration is everywhere – in the experiences people share, in the environments we inhabit, and in the moments that often go unnoticed.

Lately, nature has played an increasingly important role in shaping my creative outlook. Since the opening of Nodi Studio, I’ve made a conscious effort to stay connected to the outdoors and appreciate the stillness it offers. This connection grounds me and allows me to approach projects with a clear mind and renewed perspective. It teaches me about balance, simplicity, and the beauty of thoughtful design.