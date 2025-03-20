Darryl Schembri: 'I've always had a passion for art and everything that surrounds it'

Darryl Schembri, a renowned tattoo artist, recently turned to painting as a form of solace after facing personal hardships. Art became his refuge — a way to process and heal — leading him to explore new creative avenues. His debut solo exhibition, Adrift in Life, or Whatever, runs from 6 to 26 March at Bizzilla Art Space.

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

My very first memory is of art. As far back as I can remember, I've always had a passion for art and everything that surrounds it. I always strive to make things as aesthetically pleasing as possible. For me, that's the key element in a successful design or artwork.

Things became even more intense after I started my career in the tattoo industry 10 years ago. Becoming a tattoo artist has been incredibly important to me because it’s given me the chance to live my life surrounded by creativity and design.

For most tattoo artists, the tattoo itself is the most important part of their work, but for me, it isn’t. Sure, I love creating beautiful tattoos, but what’s more important to me is the design process that leads to that result. I’m one of those tattoo artists who not only creates specific designs for a client’s wishes but also works on other tattoo designs on the side. These designs give me the freedom to create something completely my own, without any influence or suggestions from my clients. This has helped me develop my own style, both as a tattoo artist and, more recently, as a painter.

2. As an artist, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Technology and social media have grown so fast that they’re now essential in every industry, including art. While platforms push for daily posts and instant validation, I often find it challenging to maintain consistency without compromising my true artistic vision.

Constantly posting risks promoting work that doesn’t align with my goals. Instead, I build a narrative around my art by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of my creative process and the ideas that inspire me. This storytelling approach not only deepens the connection with my audience but also allows me to resist the algorithm’s pressure for quick, viral content. By setting clear boundaries and using social media as a tool for genuine connection, I stay true to my craft while navigating the fast-paced digital world.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

Personally, I’m not the biggest fan of technology, nor am I particularly good at it. However, there's no denying that technology has become a huge part of our lives, shaping the way we live and work. Like everything else, it has its strengths and weaknesses, but I believe we should always try to focus on the positives and make the most of what we have.

When I started my journey in the tattoo industry, I created all my designs by hand, which I think is essential — especially at the beginning of one's career. This approach helps build fundamental skills, such as line work and precision. Nowadays, many artists use tablets to create their designs, which is perfectly fine if they already have a solid foundation.

As a tattoo artist today, I primarily use technology to create my designs, mainly working with Photoshop. This has given me more flexibility and creativity in developing my own designs while also making my process more efficient. Time is a crucial factor when creating custom designs for clients daily, and digital tools have significantly streamlined my workflow.

When it comes to artificial intelligence, I don’t have much experience working with it yet. However, I’ve discussed it with other artists and have observed how it’s impacting the art industry. Personally, I see AI as a useful tool, particularly for generating reference images that can then be developed into unique and creative designs. On the downside, AI poses a significant threat to certain creative fields, especially for digital artists such as graphic designers.

As a customer, I wouldn’t personally consider acquiring a soft copy of an artwork, but in some cases, digital art might be exactly what someone is looking for. It all depends on the context and purpose of the piece.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

I’m pretty new to painting but I started during a difficult time in my life, and that struggle became my motivation. It gave me an outlet to express what I was feeling in a way that words couldn’t. It may sound a bit cliché, but my motivation mostly comes from within. Whatever I do in life, I always give it my all — whether it’s art or something from my everyday life.

I’ve always been hard on myself, and no matter what I create, it never feels good enough. On one hand, this pushes me to stay motivated and strive for improvement, but on the other, it can be mentally exhausting. A lot of my inspiration comes from my tattoo designs, which I develop through a structured design process. When the work feels overwhelming, I usually take a break and shift to a different piece. I also remind myself why I started in the first place: to process, to express, and to create something that is entirely my own.

With every artwork I produce, I aim to be as creative and unique as possible. Even when working within a particular style, I always try to add something extra to make it more interesting and aesthetically pleasing. Sometimes, I draw inspiration from other artists.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

As an artist, I enjoy working on my own ideas rather than commissioned pieces because it gives me complete creative freedom. Working with clients can sometimes be challenging, as we may have different visions for the project. Another difficulty I often encounter is helping the client visualise the concept I have in mind. Fortunately, technology has made this process much easier.

For tattoo designs, I typically take a photo of the desired tattoo area and digitally place the design onto it. This allows me to assess the composition in relation to the body, making necessary adjustments for a better fit, while also helping the client visualise the design, size, and exact placement. When it comes to painting, I often ask the client to send photos of the room or area where the painting will be displayed. This helps me determine the ideal size and colour scheme to best fit the client’s vision.

In some cases, especially with tattoos that wrap around areas like the arm or leg, this digital mock-up may not be enough. In these instances, I sometimes apply a stencil directly onto the client’s skin to provide a clearer idea of the result.

I balance my style with client input by making changes that improve the design while avoiding ones that won’t work especially when it comes to tattoos. Sometimes clients tend to forget that the skin is a living thing and that by time it will change.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

When approaching a new project, I follow a system that is both efficient and flexible, allowing for creativity and experimentation. Efficiency is crucial, especially when it comes to my tattoo designs. While creativity and originality are essential in the art industry, maintaining them consistently — particularly for tattoo designs — can be quite challenging.

A tattoo artist often has multiple clients in a day, meaning several designs need to be created within a short timeframe. Being original and creative every single day is demanding and time-consuming, which is why I believe efficiency is key when tackling projects. If I’m working on a design that requires a different style from my usual or an uncommon subject, I like to start by researching the field. Gathering inspiration and exploring different styles, techniques, and approaches broadens my perspective and helps me determine the direction I want to take my work.

For non-commissioned work, I focus heavily on the design process, as it allows me to experiment with different ideas and further develop my style. This stage is essential for exploring new techniques and pushing creative boundaries.

When it comes to painting, I often begin with a design concept in Photoshop before moving on to the final piece. This digital sketching phase helps me test compositions, refine colour schemes, and get a clearer sense of the artwork’s direction. This step is especially important for commissioned works, as it ensures the final painting aligns with the client’s vision.

7. Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

As an artist, I’m always seeking new challenges and pushing my boundaries, both creatively and technically. As a tattoo artist, I constantly strive to develop my style further. The local tattoo industry is highly competitive, so standing out is a must. My main goal is to take on more guest spots and participate in tattoo conventions abroad, as well as collaborate with other tattooists.

When it comes to painting, I also have several exciting projects coming up. Right now, my very first solo exhibition, Adrift in Life, or Whatever, is ongoing. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and last year, for both personal and artistic reasons, I decided to finally go for it. Over the past 5–6 months, I’ve dedicated myself to making it happen, working tirelessly to bring it to life. This wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing work of curator Melanie Erixon. Her professionalism and passion for art have made this an amazing experience.

So much so that, the very next day after the opening, I started working on my second solo exhibition. We had already been discussing the idea for a while, but after such a great first experience, I couldn’t wait to begin. The new exhibition will explore a new theme that will serve as a continuation of Adrift in Life, or Whatever, which focuses on life’s struggles and how resilience can transform hardships into something positive.

I’m also considering participating in collective exhibitions to gain more experience in this relatively new industry for me, while also making connections that could lead to exciting new projects.

Extra round

Who are your biggest influences, and how have they shaped your work?

Where to start! When it comes to the overall inspiration behind my art, surrealism is definitely my main go-to style. It strikes the perfect balance between creativity and technique. By technique, I mean the level of skill one has in a particular medium.

For example, in tattooing, I primarily specialise in fine line work and pointillism. Occasionally, I get projects that require a "sketchy" or rough finish, which doesn’t allow me to showcase my precision with clean, fine lines. On the other hand, surrealism offers the opportunity to be both highly creative and technically skilled at the same time. That balance is something I deeply appreciate.

When it comes to tattooing influences, my biggest inspiration is undoubtedly the master Matteo Nangeroni. I’ve followed his work for most of my career, and I have to say he remains my greatest influence to date. He exemplifies that perfect mix of technique and creativity that I admire so much.