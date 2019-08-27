Moira Delia: 'I wish I knew how to take my childhood days at a slower pace'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Take my dog out for a walk! She is my alarm clock. I open my eyes, and there she is staring at me.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do what is right, not what is easy or what is popular – my mother. Also: You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.

What do you never leave the house without?

Sunglasses.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Active, passionate, driven.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being the voice for the voiceless.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating half a tray of Baklava.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

A very bad car accident I had when I was only 16 years old. It taught me loads – live life to the fullest, everyday is a new day, life is beautiful.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how to take my childhood days at a slower pace. I always wanted to grow fast and be an adult. At 13 I acted 16.

Who’s your inspiration?

Sir David Attenborough, Dr Jane Goodall and Brigitte Bardot.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Not falling asleep 10 minutes into the start of a late night movie!

Do you believe in God?

I believe in love, compassion and kindness.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Brigitte Bardot – still hoping!

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails whilst thinking what to write in an interview, like right now!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Either dance all night or sing karaoke and making a fool of myself!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Dakota Fanning.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who do not express their honest opinion just to be liked by the majority.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Happy songs that people would sway and sing to. One song that comes to mind – ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ by Jimmy Cliff.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Bose Quiet comfort headphones.

What is your earliest memory?

My mother teaching us how to take care of rescued kittens and birds, and her dancing in the kitchen to any song played on the Rediffusion – nowadays I do more or less the same except now the modern version of the Rediffusion is Spotify!

When did you last cry, and why?

Two weeks ago in Romania, I wanted to rescue and adopt a very thin, pregnant stray dog but the farmer would not let me take her. She broke my heart and I am still trying to save her. The farmer asked me to go for her next year. I cry even as I write this.

Who would you most like to meet?

Ellen DeGeneres.

What’s your favourite food?

Oysters.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Daniel Ricciardo, a Formula 1 driver.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to the 70s and 80s.

What book are you reading right now?

None at the moment, Netflix documentaries are keeping me too busy.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Make Malta super green.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Leave all local animal sanctuaries financially stable.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Lorde, Florence & The Machine, 80s music.