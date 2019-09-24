Alan Paris: 'After this show… a mime artist. We’ve laughed so much in rehearsal'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Coffee. Nothing functions before coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never expect anything.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone. Though the wife would disagree. Invariably I have to go back and get it.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Generally calm. Positive. A dreamer.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Predictable, I know… but my two kids.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Really good wine, in really good company.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be your own person. Do your own thing. As long as no one gets hurt.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Art.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Don’t take any notice of what other people think.

Who’s your inspiration?

My dad. He always did the right thing, genuinely.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning to mime in Certified Male. It’s like learning to move all over again.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

After this show… a mime artist. We’ve laughed so much in rehearsal.

Do you believe in God?

Sort of.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My mother. She was gone too early and she missed so much.

What’s your worst habit?

I smoke.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Opinionated, but I lose control of my tongue, and tend to repeat myself. It gets complicated and tiring.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I wouldn’t really like to know, nor would I watch the movie. It’d be pretty low budget, that’s for sure!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who are fake, put on.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, sung by Jeff Buckley. But that’s not going to happen. So something fun and uplifting instead.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My dad’s fob watch.

What is your earliest memory?

Being taken home from hospital, aged three, after an operation.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably yesterday. I get emotional quite easily.

Who would you most like to meet?

Probably Stephen Fry.

What’s your favourite food?

I like to cook curries. I love to eat shellfish.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really have one. Maybe Chris Riddell, illustrator.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably the 60/70s. It was a time of awakening and discovery.

What book are you reading right now?

This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay. Hilarious.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To turn plastic into trees!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See the Northern Lights.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The songs for the show. On repeat. In the car. I’m no singer, so the more I hear them, the better it is.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

The songs for the show. On repeat. In the shower. I’m no singer, so the more I try to sing them, the better it is.