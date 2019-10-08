Erika Galea: 'Never wish anything upon others that you do not wish upon yourself'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make up, hair and quick breakfast!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never wish anything upon others that you do not wish upon yourself, and always be grateful!

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Patient, creative and adventurous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Having various occasions to sing with my band on a regular basis. But such occasions like supporting great local bands like Tribali and The Travellers were pretty cool.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binging on reality television and indulging in delicious ice cream.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Count your blessings – never take anything for granted, you never know what tomorrow has in store for you.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Sound related equipment (microphone and a PA System) for sure.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I had learned how to play the piano.

Who’s your inspiration?

Ira Losco is pretty inspirational. Apart from having an amazing voice she always manages to come up with fresh and different material. She’s undeniably a hard worker and never let’s anything stop her, and Ira is just on fire when she is on stage!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Juggling my full-time job and rehearsing/performing with the band is pretty challenging at times, especially when you try to schedule in some time for yourself, friends and family.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I currently teach full-time, so that’s always there. But if I wasn’t singing I would definitely delve into fitness or some sort of sport!

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Gennaro Contaldo definitely! I love watching his cooking shows, and it would be awesome to pick his brain for a few tips – I love cooking!

What’s your worst habit?

Every morning I hit the snooze button three times and sleep again – then I always wake up rushed.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I over-talk and over-laugh and just go overboard with everything – I regret it a few hours later!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Rachel Bilson – have been told I resemble her.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Being full of oneself.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Anything peaceful and soothing.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My wedding ring.

What is your earliest memory?

They’re very faint and random, but one of them would be going to pick up my baby brother from the hospital when he was born.

When did you last cry, and why?

At my grandmother’s funeral, a few months ago. She was very dear to my heart.

Who would you most like to meet?

Ed Sheeran.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza (and doughnuts for dessert!)

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Ira Losco.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 60s – love the music from that era.

What book are you reading right now?

Il-Kappella tac-Cimiterju, by Giuseppe Cumbo.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To stop time – the days go by very fast!

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel to as many places as I can, whilst attending more concerts.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Hozier.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything upbeat.