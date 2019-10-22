Chiara Siracusa: ‘Never judge a book by its cover, most times people have reasons for their actions’

Maltese singer, Chiara Siracusa, better known across the island as just Chiara – is best known for representing Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998, 2005 and 2009. In 2005, Chiara came second place with the song ‘Angel’ racking up 192 points, making her the most successful Maltese entry of all time. Having placed second, and third, Chiara is often considered one of the most successful participants to have never won the contest

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Brush my teeth.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you are not happy, do something, make a change.

What do you never leave the house without?

My earrings.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Honest, naïve, picky.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Making my parents proud.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

A nice warm plate of my mum’s Brodu.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never judge a book by its cover, most times people have reasons for their actions.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

If it’s something I’ve bought for myself, that would be clothes. If it’s bought for me, that would be jewellery.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Not everything/everyone is at it seems.

Who’s your inspiration?

In music I have always looked up to Whitney Houston.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to teach people that the way you look has nothing to do with talent.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

Definitely I’d be a chef, love the kitchen.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, of course I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Gordon Ramsay.

What’s your worst habit?

I think my worst habit is always wanting to try out people myself before believing any bad things about them, nearly every time I do it, I realise that rumours were right.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Super-loud and fun.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Rebel Wilson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Hypocrisy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Something by Hillsong Worship.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My father’s wedding ring and my mum’s engagement ring.

What is your earliest memory?

Primary school, playing in the courtyard.

When did you last cry, and why?

A couple of days ago, we rescued a baby rabbit and it made me very sad that people should treat such creatures in that way.

Who would you most like to meet?

Gordon Ramsay.

What’s your favourite food?

Maltese traditional food, comfort food for me.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Arron Crascall.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The landing on the moon.

What book are you reading right now?

Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Take away suffering and pain.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Eat at a Gordon Ramsay restaurant.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Elton John or Lady Gaga.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends what mood I’m into. Lately its I’ll Never Love Again.