Jo Caruana: ‘I’d take great pleasure using a huge stun gun, protecting wild animals from poachers’

Starting her career at 12 as a grubby orphan in MADC’s Oliver, Jo Caruana completed her training at the Stagecoach Theatre Arts School, before moving to Edinburgh to study drama and arts journalism. Her most recent theatre credits include Gwendoline in Ernest & the Pale Moon, Vanda in Venus in Fur, Brooke in Noises Off and Emma in All New People, Elle in Legally Blonde and Mollie in The Mousetrap. A founding member of the sell-out comedy show Comedy Knights, Jo also runs PR company Writemeanything.com, corporate etiquette consultancy Finesse Consulta, and is the editor of Style on Sunday and Malta CEOs

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Press *snooze*.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

That the obvious path isn’t always the right one. There’s no such thing as normal.

What do you never leave the house without?

My handbag. It’s got EVERYTHING in it, including my reusable bottle and coffee cup.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Sensitive, determined, loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Rescuing a number of animals over the years, and ensuring they receive the kindness they deserve.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Naps. I have managed about three this year, and they were bliss.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You can’t change everything, but if you think it’s important, it’s worth a try.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Flight tickets.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Academic education isn’t the only one that matters. If you can’t be good at that, find something else you can be good at – and give it your all.

Who’s your inspiration?

My best friends – they are talented, determined and stop at nothing to do what’s important to them.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Deadlines.

If you weren’t an actress and business owner what would you be doing?

I’d be protecting wild animals from hunters and poachers. I’d have a huge stun gun, and would take great pleasure in using it.

Do you believe in God?

I believe in a higher power, and in many of the core teachings of religion. Do unto others, etc.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My four grandparents, together.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I don’t really drink.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sheridan Smith.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Apathy, and complaining about something but not doing anything about it.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

“So Long, Farewell” from the Sound of Music, if only to annoy my best friend, Pia.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My engagement ring.

What is your earliest memory?

Sliding down the stairs on a tray.

When did you last cry, and why?

My dog had a small operation last week, and I wept like a loon with relief when he came out from under the anaesthetic and I knew he was OK. Thank you, Dr Andrew!

Who would you most like to meet?

Jane Fonda. She is front and centre of action against the climate crisis, and I am in awe of her.

What’s your favourite food?

More of a drink: tea. If I have a mug of tea, I am happy.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I try to avoid social media. I look forward to the point in our future when we have realised what a damage it is to society, and it has been banned.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1950s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Case Histories’ by Kate Atkinson.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To remove suffering instantly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See the planet recover from the horrible state it is in, and to have played a part in that.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’m more of a podcast person – anything true crime.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

The (hilarious) songs we’re learning for this year’s Comedy Knights… over and over again!