TV franchise Malta’s Got Talent gets 40% cash rebate from film commission

The ‘Got Talent’ franchise that has now laid roots on the island with a Maltese spin-off, is benefiting from a 40% cash rebate on eligible production expenses.

The cash rebate is payable to Maltese producers on eligible expenses, tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said during a visit on the set of Malta’s Got Talent. “We’re opening the door to opportunities like these to make these stories come through. Apart from the fiscal incentive, it is human resources that is important for these industries to have, that they can be built on careers and sustainability.”

The Malta’s Got Talent production team, 97-strong, comprises 80 Maltese nationals.

Film commissioner Johann Grech said the 40% rebate would strengthen a home-grown industry in a bid to create “a world-class film industry for the years to come”.