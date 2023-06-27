Love Island finale watched by 240,000 people in new record for Maltese TV

Love Island Malta's final episode garnered a massive audience on Sunday, breaking the national viewership record, the programme producers announced on Tuesday.

“We are extremely happy to announce that we’ve broken Malta’s TV viewership record, with a total of 239,000 viewers tuning in to watch our final!” Love Island Malta said on their social media platforms.

This means that nearly half the population tuned in to TVM on Sunday night to see the final results of the reality TV show that prpved to be very popular.

Driven by the V-Squared powerhouse and TV presenter Ben Camilleri, Media Exclusive Limited acquired the rights for the dating reality show from ITV Studios – the first of its kind to be aired on Maltese television.

The show is broadcast in over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Norway. Over four million viewers watch Love Island UK each season.

READ ALSO: Raunchy and voyeuristic: Love Island comes to Malta’s TV screens

Love Island Malta's premiere six weeks ago also set a record with 160,000 viewers. The viewership numbers skyrocketed in subsequent weeks, with an average of 170,000 viewers tuning in to watch the full reality TV series.

“93% of 16-25-year-olds in Malta watched Love Island,” presenter Yazmin Helledie told viewers on Sunday before announcing the winners.

After six weeks in the villa, Chelsea Bagnall-Falzon and Allen Piscopo walked away from the villa as winners, sharing €20,000 in prize money.

The final episode was broadcast live with the show’s host, Yazmin Helledie, interviewing the four finalist couples in between video highlights of their experience in the villa.

The runners-up were Sven Fabri and Gabrielle Cook, followed by Kyle Curmi and Marie Christine Caruana in third place, and Dale Mallia and Nicola Warr in fourth place.