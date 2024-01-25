Manuel Cuschieri brings the old guard in from the cold on Smash TV

A member of the disgraced clan of Labour ministers who resigned in the wake of the arrest of magnate Yorgen Fenech, accused of assassinating Daphne Caruana Galizia, was given a media outing on Manuel Cuschieri’s Smash TV show.

Former economy minister Chris Cardona was invited to the Labour acolyte’s show for a gratifying interview – questions on his free time, exercise regime, football and music (he’s off for a Depeche Mode concernt in London) – and his political memories: “It’s been a beautiful experience that I would gladly re-live, but I wouldn’t advise it as a career option for my children. There is a horrible side to it, but it can also be fulfilling if you believe in public service and you have a good heart.”

Cardona resigned in December 2019, together with then-minister Konrad Mizzi and Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Cuschieri, who this week was gauding his Facebook followers with a potential return to politics of former PM Joseph Muscat to contest the European elections, asked Cardona who he would like to see elected to Brussels. “They have to be people who put their country’s interests first... I will always be available to help the Labour Party, and only Labour.”

Cardona toasted Labour’s victories: free childcare under Muscat, Republican sovereignity under Mintoff, all social services under any Labour administration. “We strengthened all these services, to the contrary of others, who have decimated social services, education, public companies... you name it. Labour believes in the obligation to help the vulnerable, those left out by the law of the jungle.”

Then Cuschieri asked Cardona to give a succinct verdict on each Labour leader. Paul Boffa: the ‘introducer’ of Labour politics. Dom Mintoff: an international legend. Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici: “he kept the country going and suffered vile attacks”. Alfred Sant: intelligence and humility. Joseph Muscat: “he created a revolution in the party and the country”. And Robert Abela: “Someone who is doing all he can to keep past successes on track despite the difficult times we live in.”