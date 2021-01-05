Top five casino destination cities in the US

First up: Las Vegas

This should be the first location on your list. Known as the gambling capital of the U.S., Las Vegas is a city that’s entirely dedicated to people who enjoy playing slots, table games, poker and everything in between.

With legendary casinos such as Caesars Palace, Bellagio, and the MGM Grand, Las Vegas is the city every passionate gambler dreams of visiting. With that said, you should also know that the city has plenty of other amenities to offer, especially when it comes to nightlife.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City is the casino capital of the East Coast. It’s almost as legendary and popular among gamblers as Las Vegas. The bonus of being located by a beautiful beach is an added draw for tourists to this city. There are a total of nine of casinos in the city with six located directly on the beachside, and the other three in the Marina district.

Biloxi, Mississippi

If you find yourself on the southern coast of the US, you should consider a visit to visit Biloxi. It’s not as famous as the other places on our list, but it’s a fabulous coastal destination with a great assortment of casinos. The city also has plenty of other activities to offer tourists, including: beaches, high-end restaurants, and several museums.

While in Biloxi, be sure to visit the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino which, according to the latest edition of the American Casino Guide, is the largest and most luxurious casino in the city.

Reno, Nevada

True gambling fans know that Reno was the gambling capital of the world before Las Vegas. With over 20 huge casinos, it used to be the go-to destination for gamblers all over the US. It’s dubbed as “The Biggest Little City in the World,” and it has plenty of things to offer for everyone, not just gamblers.

One visit to this vivid city makes people come back to it again and again in the future. With bright neon lights, beautiful streets, frequent concerts, and friendly locals, Reno should make it to the top of your list of places to visit.

Miami, Florida

Not especially well-known as a casino destination, South Florida is actually home to 10 casinos within a 25-mile drive of Miami.

Some are located at pari-mutuel racetracks, while others are located on Indian reservations. The largest is the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, which has a 140,000-square-foot casino and a 638-room guitar-shaped hotel.

The US has plenty of gambling destination to visit, but these five should be a must if you’re a passionate casino traveler. So, keep them in mind when planning your next casino vacation! And, if your plans don’t call for travel right now, you might consider a visit to an online casino to play from the comfort of your home. Most will allow you to use no deposit bonus codes to try them out for free without risking any money. Some even offer free slots to enjoy the chance to win prizes on a daily or weekly basis. Good luck!