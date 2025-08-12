NGOs say government legal notices reward planning illegalities

A coalition of environmental NGOs has condemned the government’s latest attempt to “reward” development illegalities.

“Through three new legal notices, the government is proposing a wholesale amnesty, granting full development permit status to illegal developments within the development zone built until 2016, and illegal structures and uses in ODZ built until 1994,” the NGOs said.

They said concessions will stop any enforcement against these illegalities, “making them de facto legal going forward.”

“Despite the Prime Minister’s claim that this is intended to help “small-scale contraveners” there is no limit on the size or intensity of the illegal development that may be condoned, and none of the above illegalities will have to conform to existing planning policies. The amnesty also extends to commercial operations, demonstrating that Government is aiding and abetting rampant commercial speculation and becoming complicit in the destruction of agricultural and green land,” the NGOs said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela defended a planned regularisation for owners of illegal structures who will have the option to pay a concession fee to legalise their properties.

In a phone-in comment on Sunday, Abela claimed that it would be morally wrong to demolish one’s property, such as a small room in a field used for family gatherings, even if technically required by law. The measure, he said, would spare these owners and their heirs from legal and financial burdens.

“To make matters worse, third parties and NGOs will have no right to object or appeal against these amnesty applications. This is a closed and opaque process in which the Planning Authority will decide, behind closed doors, how to continue destroying Malta’s environment, heritage and quality of life, while rewarding those who break the law,” the NGOs said.

The organisations said the bills are an assault by powerful interests on its environment and quality of life

“These legal notices come against the backdrop of two bills, presented in Parliament at the end of July, which would dismantle almost all existing safeguards in the planning sector and limit the public’s ability to challenge illegal decisions,” they said.

The organisations stated both the proposed bills and the proposed legal notices should be immediately withdrawn, as they run counter to the fundamental tenets of decency and democracy.

“Should the Government attempt to run roughshod over the common good, we commit ourselves – together with other communities around Malta and Gozo – to fighting against this destructive onslaught of legislation designed to hand all power to developers and corrupt authorities,” they said.

The organisations who signed the statement are: Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Il-Kollettiv, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers Association, The Archaeological Society Malta and Wirt Għawdex.