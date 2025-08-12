Malta joins countries urging Israel to lift restrictions on NGOs

Malta has joined 23 other countries in urging Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza, warning that famine is unfolding and international non-governmental organisations could be forced to withdraw from the territory.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Malta and the other signatories said “urgent action is needed now to halt and reverse starvation” in Gaza, where months of Israeli bombardment and blockade have left much of the population without food, clean water or medical care.

The statement said new Israeli registration requirements could soon force essential international NGOs to leave the occupied Palestinian territories, worsening the humanitarian crisis. The ministers called on Israel to approve all aid shipments and allow the UN, international NGOs and humanitarian partners to operate freely.

“All crossings and routes must be used to allow a flood of aid into Gaza,” the statement said, listing food, nutrition supplies, shelter, fuel, clean water, medicine and medical equipment as urgent needs. It also called for civilians, aid workers and medical staff to be protected, and for lethal force not to be used at distribution sites.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis has reached unimaginable levels.



With famine unfolding, aid must flow freely.



🇲🇹 joins the call for unhindered access so help reaches those in need and humanitarian workers can operate safely. - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) August 12, 2025

In a post on X, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Gaza's humanitarian crisis has reached “unimaginable levels.”

“With famine unfolding, aid must flow freely. Malta joins the call for unhindered access so help reaches those in need and humanitarian workers can operate safely,” he said.

The ministers expressed gratitude to the United States, Qatar and Egypt for their efforts to push for a ceasefire and a peace agreement. They said a ceasefire was essential to end the war, secure the release of hostages, and allow unhindered delivery of aid by land.

The statement comes as Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched after the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed some 1,200 people in Israel. According to Gaza health authorities, more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

The joint appeal was signed by the foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.