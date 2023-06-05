Air Malta warns of Paris flight delays due to French ATC strike

Air Malta has warned of potential delays to its Paris flights planned for 6 June as French Air Traffic Control workers plan to go on strike.

In a statement on Monday morning, Air Malta said its two flights into Paris Charles de Gaulle and one flight into Paris Orly will operate as planned on 6 June.

However, the airline said "there may be a possibility of some unplanned flight delays on the day due to air traffic control restrictions which Air Malta will do all possible to mitigate".

French labour unions and opposition parties are organising a nationwide strike and demonstrations on June 6.

This will be the fourteenth time such a nationwide event has taken place since January, as part of an ongoing campaign against the government's pension reforms.

In response to the ATC strikes, the trade group Airlines for Europe - representing companies such as Ryanair and Lufthansa - asked the European Commission to intervene on the matter.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary petitioned to the Commission to protect overflights, as a French ATC strike affects flights merely passing through its airspace.