Fast ferry rivals merge Gozo crossing as ‘Gozo Highspeed’

A highly anticipated fast ferry service to Gozo starts at €9.50 return trips for online bookings, with Virtù Ferries’ Gozo Highspeed.

Gozo Highspeed is launching an offer for Gozitan passengers for 7 return tickets at €20 to be used within a week.

The fast ferry service is offered by Virtù Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferries, combining the expertise of the two companies to oprovide a fast and reliable service.

Gozo Fast Ferries – owned by the Bianchi Group and Merrill Investments – and Virtù, which provides the boat crossing to Sicily, have joined forces to integrate their fast-ferry services to Gozo.

“With an unwavering commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Gozo Highspeed promises to revolutionize the travel experience for both commuters and tourists,” the company said.

“Understanding the value of time for our commuters, Gozo Highspeed offers multiple daily departures, allowing passengers to plan their journeys easily. By minimising waiting times and providing modern facilities, Gozo Highspeed ensures a stress-free and comfortable voyage, delivering the comfort and convenience passengers deserve.

“With years of experience in the ferry industry, Gozo Highspeed’s team of experts is dedicated to provide a top-notch service that surpasses expectations. Every aspect of the journey, from boarding to arrival, is meticulously designed to create a smooth and enjoyable experience for all passengers.”