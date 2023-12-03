KM Malta Airlines launches summer 2024 schedule for start of bookings

The successor to national airline Air Malta, KM Malta Airlines, has launched its summer 2024 programme for bookings.

KM Malta Airlines, the new airline for the Maltese Islands, will now be open bookings for its summer programme in two phases. The first phase will open Monday 4 December 2023 for all travel agents and third-party online booking platforms. Individual customers may also book by calling the reservation number 21356000.

The second phase will open on 11 December 2023 for direct online bookings through the new KM Malta Airlines website and booking platform.

Customers can access details of the summer programme on all social media channels. The schedule will operate from 31 March 2024 through until 26th October 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

“Given the complexity of launching a new airline reservation system across various distribution channels including travel agents, online travel trade platforms, partner airlines, corporate business customers and private individual passengers, KM Malta Airlines has approached the roll-out of its reservation system in a structured, risk managed and planned-phased implementation manner for the benefit of its customers and sales partners,” the airline said.

“KM Malta Airlines recognises the value and significant contribution of its trave trade partners and online travel agents across Europe. Given that these channels are likely to contribute to a very strong demand for bookings in the very first days, it is appropriate that the booking platforms for these distribution channels are implemented first.”

KM Malta said partnerships with other major airlines, which provide onward connectivity links for passengers and cargo via key European hub airports, were a core pillar of connectivity and these had been prioritised for early implementation.